China: huge rocket long March 5B since the launch of the uncontrolled space station could fall back to Earth

China, which launches several rockets one by one with the intention of ruling in space, has become a major threat to the security of the world. A giant 21-ton rocket from China has remained uncontrolled in space and is now heading towards Earth. It is said that where exactly this heavy Chinese rocket will fall, we do not know exactly. Experts have warned that if a Chinese rocket hits a populated area of ​​Earth, massive disaster could occur. It is feared that the debris of this rocket could fall anywhere in cities like New York, Madrid and Beijing. Let’s know the whole problem …

New York, Madrid and Beijing can wreak havoc

China launched its March 5B rocket on Thursday and experts feared it could fall anywhere on Earth in the coming days. Astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who monitors the Earth object, told Space News that the satellite is currently being hijacked from New York, Madrid, Beijing to the north and south to Chile and New Zealand. He said this Chinese rocket could strike anywhere in the region. It can fall into the sea or in a populated area. However, he also said that much of this Chinese rocket will be reduced to ashes when it comes close to earth. A satellite tracker has detected that a 100-foot-long Chinese rocket is heading towards Earth at a speed of 4 miles per second. China sent the first part of its space station to be built using this rocket on Thursday. This module is called Tianhe.

Find out why the Chinese rocket went out of control in space

According to experts, this 21-ton object is the main stage for the Chinese launch of the March 5B rocket. He said that after its launch on Thursday, the rocket began to hit land instead of falling at a predetermined location in the sea. It is said to fall to land in the next few days. This main part of the rocket is 100 feet long and 16 feet wide. Experts say this huge part of the Chinese rocket will burn in Earth’s atmosphere but its debris can fall anywhere on Earth. This is not the first time that the Chinese rocket has gone out of control in space. Earlier in May 2020, the main part of the Launch March 5B rocket got out of control and its debris fell over the Atlantic Ocean. NASA called the Chinese rocket crash really dangerous. The rocket passed over the cities of Los Angeles and New York in the United States before falling.

China tries to build its own space station in space

Earlier, China on Thursday launched its own space station’s first base capsule module to compete with the United States in space. In the coming days, the rest of the space station will also be brought into space through several similar launches. China plans to launch its first indigenous space station from the end of this year. So far, only Russia and the United States have done so. However, only the International Space Station of the US space agency NASA is currently active. Bai Linhou, deputy chief space designer at the Chinese Academy of Space Technology (CAST), said the Tianhe module will serve as the management and control center of the Tiangong space station and will have the opportunity to ‘erect three spacecraft simultaneously. China has named its space station Tiangong. In Chinese, it means the palace of paradise.

China’s ‘T’ shaped space station will operate for 15 years

This multimodal space station will mainly consist of three parts, consisting of a space capsule and two laboratories. The total weight of all these will be around 90 MT. The main capsule of the space station is called Tianhe, which means the harmony of the sky. Chinese space scientists have claimed that this space station will start operating by the end of this year. Its lifespan is estimated at 15 years. The length of the Chinese central capsule is 4.2 m and the diometer is 16.6 m. The entire space station will be operated from there. Astronauts will be able to control the entire space station while staying there. This capsule will consist of three parts of the connection section, one with a life support, the other a control section and a third resource section. China’s space center will be shaped like the English letter T, with the main module in the middle, while the labs will be used as labs on either side. The weight of each module will be 20 tons, and when the astronauts, carrying astronauts and luggage arrive at the space station, it will be able to reach 100 tons. This space station is installed at an altitude of 340 to 450 kilometers in Earth’s lower orbit.