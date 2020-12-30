China India News: Chinese Navy Prepares To Send Submarines Into Indian Ocean Indonesia Underwater Drone Found – China, India To Increase Tension Over Landing Of Killer Submarines In The ‘Indian Ocean

Beijing

The Chinese dragon is now preparing to land its killer submarines in this very important maritime region of the world, in the hope of reigning over the Indian Ocean. China’s malicious intent was exposed when fishermen found a Chinese drone infiltrated in the sea near Indonesia. This is the third time in the past two years that this Chinese spy drone has been discovered near Indonesia, known as the “Gateway to the Indian Ocean”. The availability of this drone may increase the difficulties of the Indian Navy.

Drones discovered so far in the sea, far from the Chinese border, have raised concerns that the Chinese military is secretly probing the path from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean. According to the report from defense website The Drive, Chinese killer submarines can easily reach the Indian Ocean by sinking underwater using information received via this drone.

Road to Sunda and Lombok Strait near Sulawesi Island

This Chinese intelligence drone was found near the Salyar Islands. The island is part of the province of Sulawesi, in the south of Indonesia. According to defense experts, the route to the Sunda Strait and Lombok Strait is near the island of Sulawesi. In the event of war, if the Indian and US navies stop the route to the Strait of Malacca, China will have the option of entering the Indian Ocean via the Sunda Strait and the Lombok Strait.

Drone intelligence data can prove to be very effective for Chinese submarines, according to the Naval News report. According to experts, the navy, which understands the sea well, can better hide its submarine. This Chinese intelligence drone is like a glider. It is a balloon-shaped device filled with oil. He has fans who help him collect action figures from afar in the sea.

India is also preparing to deal with China

This Chinese drone is about 7.4 feet long and has many sensors. It looks like a torpedo. Let me tell you that the Indian Navy has also prepared to deal with the growing threat from Chinese submarines. India bought P8I surveillance planes and bombers from the United States. Apart from that, India buys state-of-the-art surveillance helicopters and drones from America. The Indian Navy’s effort is to closely monitor every movement of China in the Indian Ocean.