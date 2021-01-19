China India Village Pictures: ‘Dragon’, after eating the mouth in Doklam, made a new movement, moved to a modern village in Arunachal, see – China made a modern village in Arunachal Pradesh, India after the defeat at Doklam See photos

China, which was energized after a bitter defeat in the Doklam conflict, has established a village about 4.5 km inside the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. The area is located in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. After seeing the satellite image of this Chinese village, the images inside went viral on social media. We see in these photos that wide roads and multi-story buildings were built in the Chinese village. It is said that around 101 houses were built in the Chinese village. Chinese were installed in these houses. A Chinese flag was also placed on the houses. Behind this new Dragon trick, a devious plan of the Chinese president is emerging, under which 600 villages are being created. Let’s understand the whole problem …

Chinese occupation of Indian territory since 1959, village now established

Satellite images have revealed that China has located its village on the banks of the Tsari Chu River in India. According to India’s defense sources, China has occupied this area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh since 1959. A few years ago, the Chinese army also established a military post there at an altitude of about 2700 meters above sea level. above sea level. He said the Chinese military has now stepped up its activities in the area after the Doklam incident. China occupied the region by suppressing Assam rifles in 1959. Since then, this area has been under the control of the Chinese military. Not only that, the Chinese are gradually strengthening their grip on this disputed area. The Chinese army left after the 1962 war but still remains in the Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh region. China laid a network of roads in the region in the late 1990s before the latest incident.

Xi Jinping drew up plan to settle village after Doklam

In 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping entered Doklam after a grimace at the hands of the Indian military and began building a “ border defense village ” in Tibet. Tibetan organizations say the Chinese president’s goal of building a village was to create an impenetrable “security barrier” between Tibet and the rest of the world. The village in Arunachal Pradesh is believed to be on the Chinese president’s agenda as well. According to the organization Save Tibet, workers of the Chinese Communist Party in power are installed in these villages. Through this, the Chinese attempt is to stop the infiltration of Dalai Lama supporters into Tibet and to serve the interests of the Communist Party. He said China has built a rail tunnel connecting Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, to Sichuan, China. This bridge has a very important contribution to bring the railway to the border of India of strategic importance.

Villages on the Arunachal border are built on Xi Jinping’s instructions

Chinese President Xi Jinping said some time ago, keeping in mind the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan religious leader and the Indian threat: “In order for a country to function properly, it must first properly control its borders. and control the borders. To do this, we must bring stability to Tibet. ”On the instructions of the Chinese president, China began the establishment of 600 state-of-the-art border defense villages along the Tibetan border in 2017. In October 2019 , China has announced that it is accelerating the construction of villages along the border. China has started to settle most of these villages in its areas of Nagari and Shigtse on the border of Arunachal Pradesh. These villages in China are often very remote and very few people live there. All of these villages are built on the roads Tibetans once hid in India and Nepal. China is believed to be trying to keep an eye on Tibetans at t in these villages.

The aim of Chinese villages is to end the influence of the Dalai Lama

The Chinese Communist Party also gives money to the inhabitants of these villages. China is also training these people to end the influence of the Dalai Lama. China’s effort is to stop the Dalai Lama’s espionage attempts. China trains Buddhist monks in Nayingatri. In fact, China has established a considerable military presence in this region and is setting up a village on the border to prevent spying on the region. A total of 427 villages under construction very close to the border have been named “First Line”. Likewise, 201 other villages were named “Second Line”. People of Tibetan origin living in these areas are forcibly taken to another location and their pro-Chinese populations are transferred to these villages. China says these villages will be like an endless fortress.

Find out what the Indian government said to the village of China

Reacting cautiously to news of a Chinese village being built in Arunachal Pradesh, India said on Monday it was continuously monitoring all developments affecting the country’s security. Also takes the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Foreign Ministry said India has accelerated the construction of infrastructure along the border, including roads and bridges, to improve the living conditions of its citizens. The Foreign Ministry said, “We have seen recent reports that China is carrying out construction work along the border areas with India.” China has carried out such infrastructure construction activities over the years ”. He said: “Our government has also accelerated the construction of infrastructure along the border, including the construction of roads, bridges, etc., which has provided much needed connectivity to the local population living in the border areas. . ” There is a dispute between India and China over the 3,488 km Line of Effective Control (LAC). China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India continues to reject this claim. There has been an impasse between India and China over the past eight months over the border issue in eastern Ladakh.