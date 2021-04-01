China India War Russia: China will learn from Russia the way of war against India in the mountains of Ladakh by sending PLA soldiers

Strong points:

Amid tensions with India in eastern Ladakh, China sends a contingent of selected troops to Russia. These Chinese soldiers will participate in a military competition in which they will have to show their fighting ability inside the mountains amid heavy snowfall. According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, 11 Chinese soldiers from the Northern Theater Command will arrive in Russia on Friday and march on a 50 km long trail. Chinese military experts say that with the help of this training, Chinese soldiers will be able to fight India in a much better way in the snowy weather of eastern Ladakh.

According to the South China Morning Post report, Chinese soldiers will practice rescue, rescue and bombardment of soldiers lost in the avalanche in this exercise which takes place between the mountain and the snow. The Sayan March contest will be held April 14-17. This is the first time that Chinese soldiers participate in this competition. According to the Chinese army newspaper PLA Daily, by participating in this competition, Chinese soldiers will test their fighting ability. At the same time, we will try to strengthen our friendship with the Russian military.

China will learn war techniques against India

Hong Kong military analyst Song Zongping said that thanks to Sayan’s march, Chinese soldiers will be able to learn from Russian soldiers how to fight mountains in bad weather amid the snow. The former Chinese army instructor said, “China has a border dispute with India, and the Tibet Plateau battlefield has very cold weather and high altitude.” China must experience this new tension and prepare to respond to India’s provocative action.

He said that the mission of the Chinese military is to protect our country and protect Chinese national interests abroad. This includes places with harsh conditions and inclement weather. Let me tell you that the border line connects India and China and there is a dispute between them. In June last year, 20 Indian soldiers and more than 40 soldiers were killed during an attempted infiltration from China into eastern Ladakh.