China-Japan relations: Chinese aircraft carrier patrols East China Sea with Lashkar, Japan in panic

The Chinese Liaoning Carrier Strike Group has patrolled the East China Sea amid ongoing border disputes with Japan. The aircraft carrier Liaoning, which arrived with five warships, crossed the Miyako Strait southwest of Okinawa on Sunday. Since then, Japan has also put its navy and air force on alert. There are tensions between the two countries over the islands in this area. Chinese Coast Guard ships often arrive near these islands, although they must return after warnings from the Japanese Navy. But, this time, even the strategic experts announce the arrival of the first Chinese aircraft carrier close to Japan. It is even claimed that Japan is continually maneuvering with the United States, France, Germany and Australia in this area, which is why China has teased its aircraft carrier in the East China Sea. The Chinese aircraft carrier strike group includes frigates, destroyers, minesweepers and combat support ships. The Japanese Self-Defense Force released a report on the intrusion itself. The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning is 315 meters long, 75 meters wide. It can travel at a speed of 31 nautical miles at sea. The warship has deployed 24 J-15 fighters as well as 12 anti-submarine helicopters.

Destroyer, Frigate and Mine Sweeper were also warships with

According to the Japanese military, China’s Liaoning Carrier Strike Group consisted of two numbers of 052D Luyang-class destroyers, 1 055 Renhai-class missile destroyer, 1 second 054A Jiangkai-class frigate, and a Fuyu-class rapid combat support ship. Type 901. Apart from this, the Japanese Self-Defense Force also detected the theft of a Shaanxi Y-9 tanker plane from China over the Miyako Strait. China has configured the Y-9 ship for a variety of roles. They are generally used for electronic servos and marine gasoline. Such aircraft can monitor the response of maritime warships. In recent years, Japan has repeatedly stepped up patrols to protect its territorial borders. Through the Miyako Strait, ships enter the international waterway through Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. For the first time several years later, China sent its warships so close to Japan.

China wants to exert diplomatic pressure on Japan

Speaking to the Diplomat, US expert on Chinese security affairs Ben Lawson said Chinese strategists regard this sea route as important as a cut in the First Island chain built against him. This patrol of the aircraft carrier Liaoning is correct under international law, but Beijing is expressing an aggressive policy by deploying its integrated aircraft carrier strike group in the open sea. Liaoning also passed through the same place in April 2020 with its career strike group. At the time, the American aircraft carriers were upset by the ravages of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Ronald Reagan Corona, so they did not react to this Chinese action despite their proximity. Since Jinping became president, China has carried out aggressive activities in the South China Sea. This is why, in recent times, its dispute with Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines has intensified.

China clashed with Japan over the islands

There is a dispute between China and Japan over the islands located in the East China Sea. Both countries claim these uninhabited islands. These are known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaos in China. The administration of these islands has been in the hands of Japan since 1972. At the same time, China claims that these islands fall under its jurisdiction and that Japan should waive its claim. Not only that, the Chinese Communist Party even threatened military action to capture him. The Japanese Navy is currently guarding the Senkaku or Diaos Islands. In such a situation, if China tries to seize these islands, it will have to wage a war with Japan. However, it will not be easy for China with the third largest military force in the world. By the past week, too many Chinese government ships had reached near the island, after which the possibility of collision also increased.

China leads a power game at sea

In the South China Sea, “forced occupation” has intensified. Last year, China renamed 80 sites in the South China Sea. Of these, 25 are islands and reefs, while the remaining 55 are underwater geographic structures. It is the sign of the Chinese occupation of certain parts of the sea which are covered by the 9 dash line. The line is considered illegal under international law. This move by China has increased tension not only for its smaller neighbors, but also for India and America. In the face of the Chinese threat, Japan has stepped up its operational activities not only in the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, but also in the Indian Ocean. The Japanese navy is conducting maneuvers with India. Its aim is not only to increase mutual coordination, but also to isolate China from the Indian Ocean. At the same time, the United States of India and Japan openly support it.

Which countries in Asia are threatened by China

India is most threatened by China’s expansionist policies in Asia. A direct example of this can be found in the gathering of the Chinese army in Ladakh. Apart from that, tensions are high in China and Japan on the islands located in the East China Sea. Recently, Japan chased a Chinese submarine out of its waters. China has also openly threatened the use of military force in Taiwan. These days, Chinese fighter jets have also violated Taiwan’s airspace several times. At the same time, China also has disputes with the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The United States is preparing to increase its army in Asia against China. Criticizing China’s aggressive stance, the United States said we are reviewing the deployment of our troops in light of China’s threat to India and our allies. While directly warning China, the United States said that if necessary, the United States military was ready to compete with the People’s Liberation Army of China.