China lands spaceship on Mars: China launches spaceship on Mars on Tianwen-1 Mission: China launches spaceship on Mars

China has taken a leap forward in the space race. According to Chinese state media, China landed its first spacecraft on the surface of Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission is the first such mission when the vehicle was put into orbit immediately, landing platforms on the surface of the Red Planet were also dropped, and the rover was also dispatched. The capsule along with the lander and rover have reached the surface, ripping through the atmosphere of Mars. With this, China became the first country to land on Mars after America. (Photo: Model Rover, AP Photo / Ng Han Guan)

The Xinhua News Agency quoted China’s National Space Administration as saying the lander was hit on Saturday. The rover lander landed using a parachute along the jhurong and landed 7 minutes from the atmosphere. He landed on the Utopia Planitia de Mars. China Rover has 6 wheels and is powered by solar energy. Its weight is about 240 kg. He will collect rock samples on Mars and study them. It will work for about 3 months. (File photo, CNSA)

Tianwen-1 reached orbit of Mars in February. In February, the Perseverance Rover of the US space agency NASA also landed on Mars. He also started his scientific work after a long period of testing there now. NASA also dispatched an Ingenuity helicopter which successfully completed its five flights. Apart from these two countries, this year the United Arab Emirates spacecraft also hopes to have reached the orbit of Mars which will revolve around the orbit of Mars and prepare a detailed map of it.

The Tianwen-1 orbiter gave several photos before landing. Video was taken from Tianwen-1’s Small Engineering Survey subsystem camera, in which Mars was seen. After that, the edge of the atmosphere of Mars was seen. The crater also appeared on the surface of Mars. The second video showed a photo taken with Tianwen-1’s tracking antenna surveillance camera. Many small surveillance cameras are installed in the engineering survey subsystem.