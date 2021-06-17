China launches astronauts to Tianhe space station with Shenzhou 12 2F Y12 Long March rocket

Strong points:

China has sent its astronauts to space again after 5 years. China’s superpowered Long March-2F Y12 space rocket left Shenzhou-12 with three astronauts on Thursday morning. These astronauts will reach China’s under-construction Tianhe space station in space in the next few hours. It is believed that China will now be able to keep an eye on the whole world with the help of this space station.

There is already an aging International Space Station in space. The Chinese space station will compete with the space station of Western countries. According to Chinese media, the Long March rocket took off from the Gobi Desert, in Gansu province (southwest China). He said these Chinese astronauts will stay in space for the next three months. These astronauts will complete the construction work of the Chinese Space Station and carry out scientific activities.

Chinese space station expected to be ready by next year

Xi Qiming, assistant to the director of the “China Manned Space Agency” (CMSA), said the “Shenzhou-12” spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan satellite launch center. In this, three astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo left for the construction of the Chinese space station. This is the first Chinese mission to transport astronauts during the construction of the space station.

Chinese astronauts leave for space station

The mission is being launched in preparation for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) next month. Astronauts traveling to Shenzhou-12 will be stationed in the central module and will remain in orbit for three months. The Chinese space station should be ready by next year. The space station will observe the world from the sky all the way to China and compete with the aging International Space Station (ISS). The ISS is a project of NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe) and CSA (Canada).