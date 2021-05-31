China loosens family planning rules further to allow three children per couple after population ages

Strong points:

The Chinese administration, troubled by the rapid aging of the country’s population, has now allowed citizens to have three children. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported that due to the country’s elderly population, the rules for having children have been relaxed. This historic decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xinhua said the decision was taken at a Politburo meeting chaired by Xi Jinping. In fact, China’s population grew 0.53 percent to 1.41178 billion from 2019. The population in 2019 was 1.4 billion. However, it is expected to decrease from the beginning of next year. According to the Seventh National Population Census released by the Chinese government on Tuesday, China’s 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities had a population of 1.41178 billion.

89.4 crores of people in the country between 15 and 59 years old

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), new census data shows that the crisis facing China is expected to worsen, as the country’s population of people over 60 stands at 264 million. . NBS said in a statement that increasing the average age of the population would put pressure on long-term balanced growth. 89.4 crore of people in the country are in the 15-59 age bracket, 6.79% lower than in 2010.

Chinese leaders had imposed birth limits since 1980 to prevent population growth, but now they fear that the number of working-age people in the country is declining rapidly and that this could lead to a prosperous economy. Birth limits have been relaxed in China, but couples are reluctant to give birth due to inflation, small housing sizes and workplace discrimination against mothers.