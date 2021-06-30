China malaria-free: China is malaria-free after 70 years of effort, WHO announced – China eliminated malaria certified by World Health Organization

Strong points:

After 70 years of efforts, the World Health Organization on Tuesday certified China as malaria-free, which is a remarkable achievement for the country. Malaria recorded 30 million cases of the disease each year in the 1940s. In an official statement released by the world organization, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Today we congratulate the Chinese people for getting rid of malaria.

“Its success was hard-earned and only came after decades of focused and sustained action,” Tedros said. With the announcement, China joins a growing number of countries showing the world that a future without malaria is possible. China is the first WHO Western Pacific country to achieve malaria-free certification in more than three decades. Other countries in the region that have achieved this status are Australia (1981), Singapore (1982) and Brunei Darussalam (1987).

The WHO statement said that in the early 1950s, health officials in China worked to prevent the spread of malaria by treating those at risk of contracting the disease as well as those who were sick. In 1967, the Chinese government launched the “523 Project”, a national research program aimed at finding new treatments for malaria. In this effort, involving more than 500 scientists from 60 institutions, in the 1970s, artemisinin was discovered, the main compound in artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT), the most effective antimalarial drug available today. hui. .

WHO Malaria-Free Certificate in 40 countries and regions of the world

By the end of 1990, the number of malaria cases in China had fallen to 117,000 and deaths had fallen by 95%. In the 10 years since 2003, the number of cases has fallen to around 5,000 per year. Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director of the WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific, said: “China’s tireless efforts to reach this milestone show how strong political commitment and strengthening national health systems can help. to eliminate such a disease, which was once a major public health problem. ‘

“China’s achievements bring us one step closer to the vision of a malaria-free western Pacific region,” Kasai said. Globally, 40 countries and territories have achieved WHO malaria-free certification, most recently including El Salvador (2021), Algeria (2019), Argentina (2019), Paraguay (2018) and Uzbekistan (2018).