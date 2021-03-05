China Mars Mission: High-definition color images of Mars from China Tianwen Probe 1: Tianwen from China sent photos of Mars

Tianwen-1, the first Chinese probe to encircle Mars, sent heartwarming images. One of them is also a color photograph of the North Pole. China’s National Space Administration released three photographs on Thursday. In two of these panchromatic photographs, the surface of the red planet is seen in very fine detail. According to the Global Times, high-definition photographs are taken from 330 to 350 km above the surface and can be viewed from the surface with an accuracy of up to 0.7 m. The CNA says the large crater depicted there is 620 meters wide.

What is a cloud in a colorful picture

Another color image shows the North Pole of Mars. They have peaks of snow capped clouds that land on the sand dunes. The Tianwen-1 rover will touch the surface in May or June. It hasn’t been given many names yet but it will work for 90 days after a surface hit. Tianwen-1’s mission is to study the structure and geological structure of Mars. Apart from that, its magnetic field, ionosphere and atmosphere will also be studied.

UAE Orbiter Hope uploaded a photo

In addition to Tianwen, the UAE’s Orbiter Hope also tours Mars. Its goal is also to create the world’s first weather map of Mars. This mission is special because previously the rover traveled around Mars so that it could monitor every part of it in a limited time of the day. Other than that, the Orbit of Hope is oval, which will take this rover 55 hours. Because of this, it will be able to monitor parts of Mars for more time during the day and at night. In a year from March, he will be monitoring all the rooms throughout the day.

NASA’s rover warms up

At the same time, the Rover Perseverance of the US space agency NASA landed on the surface of Mars and began its work. After landing, the rover tested its equipment. Apart from that, his robotic arm has also been seen in motion. Soon it will start the surface search. The ingenuity of the accompanying helicopter also sent the first message to land. This rover will find traces of life on Jezero Crater called the Store of Ancient Life on Mars. It is believed that traces of life can be found in the rocks here.

