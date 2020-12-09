China, military induct lethal mobile howitzers in preparation for war in mountainous areas – PLA introduces new PCL-171 howitzer based on mobile assault vehicle

Recent live fire drill involved

Chinese Central Television (CCTV) said in a report on Tuesday that the Small Arms Brigade, part of the 72nd Chinese Army Group PLAC, had conducted a tactical live-fire exercise days earlier. During this exercise, many types of state-of-the-art weapons recently introduced to the military were also fired. However, media reports did not reveal where the exercise took place.

This howitzer is installed on a tender vehicle instead of a truck

The PCL-171 howitzer was also included in the recent live fire exercise. Which is mounted on a six-wheeled Dongfeng Mengshi all-terrain assault vehicle instead of being mounted on a truck. This report indicates that the gun of this howitzer is 122 mm long. He was inducted into the Chinese army the same year following a clash with the Indian army in Galvan.

Claims to be more efficient than earlier Chinese howitzers

Chinese Army Company Li Kiyu Commander Ortillery said the new gun was more effective than the earlier Chinese Army’s Todd Howitzer. It can be deployed quickly on the battlefield thanks to the new and powerful assault vehicle. Being mounted on a six-wheeled vehicle, it can also run smoothly on off-road.

China doesn’t really want to reduce tensions with India

China is in no way in the mood to ease the ongoing military tensions in Ladakh with India. Even after several rounds of military and diplomatic talks with Chinese antics, no consensus has been reached on the withdrawal of troops stationed at the border. The Chinese military is still aggressively deployed in border areas, in response to which India has also stepped up its military deployment.