China-North Korea relations: China-Korea friendship and cooperation treaty of mutual aid and cooperation 2021 Kim Jong Un Xi Jinping: Sino-Korean friendship and cooperation treaty Kim Jong Un Xi Jinping

Pyongyang

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have jointly pledged to give a dignified response to foreign enemies. The two leaders also pledged to further strengthen ties on the anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between North Korea and China. China is North Korea’s closest ally, one of the world’s most secretive countries.

Kim and Jinping met on the anniversary of relations between the two countries

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said their relationship is important in the face of hostile foreign forces, the official North Korean news agency KCNA said. In response, Xi Jinping vowed to take China’s relations with North Korea to a new high. Due to the corona virus outbreak, this time the anniversary meeting of relations between the two countries was held virtual.

North Korea is totally dependent on China

China has been North Korea’s only great ally since the signing of the treaty between the two in 1961. International sanctions against nuclear weapons and Kim Jong’s ballistic missile program have made North Korea more dependent than ever on China. Today, 90% of goods imported to North Korea come from China. The remaining 10% is imported from countries around the world.

Kim said military ties with China have also grown stronger

On this occasion, Kim Jong Un said in his message that despite the international situation of unprecedented complexity in recent years, the trust and military ties between North Korea and China are getting stronger day by day. Kim said the DPRK-China treaty protects socialism and peace in Asia, while hostile forces are now turning desperate. In this conversation, the state news agency addressed North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Jinping promises to strengthen friendship

During this conversation, Xi Jinping said he would take the friendship and relations between the two countries to a new level by further strengthening his ties with Kim Jong Un. He also said he also plans to bring more happiness to the peoples of North Korea and China. Let us inform us that due to the corona virus outbreak, Kim Jong has kept his country’s border with China closed for the past year.