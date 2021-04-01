China Opens World’s Largest Single-Dish Radio Telescope Fast for Everyone Search for Aliens: China is assigned to the world to search for the world’s largest radio telescope, Aliens!

Strong points:

China has opened the world’s largest single-aperture telescope to astronomers. The Chinese government claims it is the most sensitive telescope in the world. This 500-meter telescope is a much more powerful telescope than previous telescopes.

China officially opened the world’s largest single-aperture telescope to astronomers around the world on Wednesday. China claims it is the most sensitive telescope in the world. This 500 meter spherical telescope with aperture of 500 meters (FAST) will be able to cover twice the surface of the preceding radio telescopes and its readings will be 3 to 5 times more precise. The name of this telescope is Tianan which means “eye of the sky” in Chinese.

This giant Chinese telescope is located in Daodang, Guizhou, southwestern province of the country. The telescope was fully operational in January 2020. China has now opened it to astronomers around the world. It took China 5 years to make this telescope. The Chinese government has stated that this telescope has provided stable and reliable service since its inception.

Will seek life in another world

China said the radio telescope has so far detected 300 tail wires. Has also been successful in many other areas. China said astronomers around the world can apply for the telescope online. From August, foreign astronomers can use this telescope. Astronomer Zhang Tongji of Peking Normal University is the chief scientist of this project. He said that many such signals have been found that can be pointed to life in another world and the team are excited to study it.

This is how the exact photo will be taken

The 16,000-foot telescope was proposed in 1994 and finally approved in 2007. It features 4,500 36-foot triangular panels that take the shape of a dish. There is also a 33 ton Retina that hangs at a height of 460-525 feet. It is priced at 26.9 crore. The three mile radius surrounding it has been completely evacuated so that there is no radio interference. In addition to finding alien life, the telescope will study other cosmological dimensions such as pulsars, black holes, gas clouds, and galaxies.