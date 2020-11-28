China Origin of coronavirus in India: Chinese scientists claim corona virus outbreak is spreading from India to the world – Chinese scientists claim coronavirus originated in India during summer

China has started to confuse the source of the outbreak, which is badly engulfed by the Corona virus. The Chinese government recently claimed that the outbreak had spread to other parts of the world, including Italy, before the Kovid-19 outbreak in Wuhan. Now, a Chinese scientist has alleged that the corona virus has spread from India to the world for the first time amid continued tension in Ladakh. However, Chinese claims experts were triggered. Let’s see what the problem is …

‘Corona born in the summer of 2019 in India’

A team of scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences said the corona virus probably originated in India in the summer of 2019. This Chinese team claimed that the corona virus entered humans through contaminated water by animals. It then reached Wuhan from where the corona virus was first identified. In their paper, the Chinese team used phylogenetic analysis (a study of the corona virus mutation) to determine the source of the corona virus. Like all other cells, the virus mutates and then proliferates. During this time, there is a slight change in their DNA. Chinese scientists argued that the virus with very little mutation could be traced to the source of the corona virus.

‘The Corona virus found in Wuhan was not the real virus’

Chinese scientists used this method to claim that the corona virus found in Wuhan was not a “ real ” virus. He said the investigation revealed signs of the corona virus originating in Bangladesh, the United States, Greece, Australia, India, Italy, the Czech Republic, Russia or Serbia. Chinese researchers argued that since India and Bangladesh had the weakest mutation samples and countries neighboring China, it is possible that the first infection occurred there. Based on the time it takes for the virus to mutate and samples taken from those countries, Chinese scientists have claimed that the corona virus will first spread in July or August 2019.

‘Corona virus spreads in India for months’

Chinese scientists said, “Due to the lack of water, wild animals like monkeys often fight poorly for water, which will certainly increase the risk of contact between humans and wildlife. We hypothesize that the spread of the corona virus from animals to humans is due to abnormal heat. Chinese scientists also claimed that due to India’s poor health system and young population, the disease continued to spread without detection for several months. He claimed that the corona virus in China came from Europe. Therefore, the Wuhan epidemic is only part of it. Let us know that the first case of the corona virus was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China.

Chinese scientists claim air

Meanwhile, this false claim by Chinese scientists has been rejected by other scientists. David Robertson, an expert from the University of Glasgow, UK, told the Daily Mail that Chinese research is very flawed and does not improve our understanding of the corona virus at all. This is not the first time that China has pointed the finger at other countries for the corona virus instead of Wuhan. China has accused Italy and the United States of spreading the corona virus without evidence. Chinese scientists have blamed India at a time when there has been a dispute between Indian and Chinese military in eastern Ladakh since May. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is currently trying to locate the source of the corona virus in China. WHO evidence showed that the corona virus originated in China. WHO sent its investigative team to China.