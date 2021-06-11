China-Pakistan air exercises in Tibet against India Latest news: China and Pakistan lead maneuvers against India in Tibet

The Pakistani Air Force is conducting joint exercises with China in Tibet. India’s concerns have grown over simultaneous maneuvers by two enemies in the already disputed area. The area of ​​Tibet adjacent to Ladakh has already been at the center of controversy. In such a situation, India is closely monitoring this Sino-Pakistani exercise. Besides the Chinese Air Force, many Pakistan Air Force fighter jets are also participating in this exercise. The hyperactivity of the army and the air force of two enemy countries in Tibet, bordering the Ladakh border, is a source of trouble for India. This is why the Indian Army and Air Force immediately stepped up vigilance along the entire border with China. At present, special precautions are taken in the areas bordering the Ladakh border. Radars, fighter jets and AWACS monitor the border around the clock.

Why is the presence of Pakistani fighter jets special in Tibet?

During bilateral exercises between China and Pakistan, the two countries’ warplanes train in air-to-air, air-to-surface and air-to-water missile fire and target destruction. The presence of Pakistani fighter jets in Tibet is considered very special. It is generally observed that no country during maneuvers with another country flies over the disputed area. Many parts of Tibet are disputed between India and China, yet Pakistan is leading maneuvers in this area. Its fighter planes fly remotely over Indian airspace.

Why did China and Pakistan choose Tibet?

Questions are also being raised about the selection of Tibet for the joint exercise between China and Pakistan. Tibet is considered strategically important. China captured this area dominated by Buddhists through deception. This area is adjacent to eastern Ladakh in India. For a year now, this whole region has remained the center of disputes between India and China. This is the reason why Pakistan and China chose this area to provoke India. Pakistan’s trick is that by showing its presence in eastern Kashmir, it is trying to strengthen itself and project China as its friend.

China-Pakistan came together for their own benefit

Pakistan knows that there is no way it can wage a war with India without the help of China. In such a situation, Pakistan needs China. At the same time, China also knows that without Pakistan it cannot do much to suppress India. Therefore, Dragon also sees the opportunity and invites his friend to the disputed area for the preparations against India. Pakistan has also repeatedly invited the Chinese military to Occupied Pakistan Kashmir (PoK) for revenge. Many Chinese companies are illegally building infrastructure in this region of India.

This China Pakistan maneuver is not normal

It has just started the summer in Tibet. This exercise was organized to boost the morale of the Chinese army, which is sick due to the extreme cold in this region. It has been repeatedly reported that Chinese soldiers deployed to the LAC area during the tension with India have fallen victim to the violent and brutal weather here. This is the reason why the spirit of the Chinese military is completely shattered. This exercise, which began on May 22, will continue until the last week of June. In this, Chinese drones and many missiles from both countries will be fired. Also earlier in 2019, the air forces of Pakistan and China led maneuvers in this area. Then Pakistan’s J-17 and China’s J-10 fighter jets participated.

Sino-Pak had trained to kill the Indian Sukhoi

Earlier this year, the air forces of China and Pakistan conducted a joint exercise to bring down the Indian Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft. These two countries know that they cannot face the deadly attack by Rafale and Sukhoi alone. That’s why the two countries together seek the bite of this deadly pair from India through J-10 and J-11 fighter jets. During Exercise Shaheen in Pakistan, the Chinese J-10C and J-11B fighter jets were used to intercept the Indian Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets. Meanwhile, Chinese and Pakistani pilots trained in simulated J-10C and J-11B fighter jets to take down the deadly pair of Rafale and Sukhoi. In simulation, the pilot is made to perceive the situation exactly as he would in real flight.