China Pakistan CPEC meeting: China angry with Pakistan over attack on Chinese engineers, postpones China-Pakistan economic corridor meeting

Beijing

Relations between China and Pakistan are strained following the murder of nine Chinese engineers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. China’s displeasure is that it abruptly canceled an important meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This meeting was to take place today. China has not announced any date regarding the future of this meeting.

Decision taken due to attack on Chinese citizens

The main reason for the decision to postpone this meeting is given due to the attack on Chinese citizens in Pakistan. The Pakistani government initially called the incident a bomb explosion, but then changed the statement to it as a mechanical problem on the bus. China is irritated by these contradictory statements. This is the reason why on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the dispatch of the investigative agency of his country to investigate the attack.

Why was this meeting considered important?

During the meeting, China was to reactivate the CPEC, give effect to the long-term plan of CPEC 2017-30, and raise the issues faced by Chinese companies working on CPEC projects. In this context, the issue of the delay in the clearance of electricity production fees should also be raised. Pakistan was in the mood to ask for more budget to accelerate the work of the CPEC through this meeting.

The president of the CPEC gave information by tweeting

CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa tweeted that the JCC-10 meeting on CPEC, scheduled to be held on July 16, 2021, has been postponed to a later date after Eid. He said a new date would be shared once finalized, but in the meantime preparations are underway. Asim Salim Bajwa is the same former lieutenant general of the Pakistani army, who has been accused of swindling thousands of crore at the CPEC.

In the middle of the meeting, Bajwa received a call from China.

A senior Pakistani official told the Express Tribune that Bajwa received a call from China in the middle of a meeting on Thursday. It was said that it is not possible to organize the meeting to be held on Friday regarding the CPEC. At the meeting where Bajwa received the call, Planning Minister Asad Umar was in talks with leaders of other provinces in Pakistan to resolve issues related to the CPEC before the JCC.