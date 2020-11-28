China panicked by growing proximity to India and Nepal, Jinping sends Defense Minister to Kathmandu – Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe to visit Nepal on Sunday

Beijing

China is in close proximity to India and Nepal. Considering the recent visit of several Indian officials to Nepal, the Jinping administration has also decided to send its defense minister to Kathmandu. According to the Nepalese Foreign Ministry, Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fengahi will visit Nepal on Sunday and meet with the country’s top leaders.

Chinese Defense Minister will also meet with President and Prime Minister Oli

State Councilor Wei is reportedly meeting with President Vidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during their one-day visit as a courtesy. The ministry said in a statement that the Chinese defense minister will also meet with the head of the Nepalese army, General Purna Chandra Thapa. Wei will return to Beijing the same evening.

PM Oli walked away from Chinese ambassador

Prime Minister Oli bluntly told Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee stationed in Kathmandu that he could meet the challenges within his party without help from another country. Please say that the president of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal, Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, has once again opened the front against Prime Minister Oli in Nepal. The Yankees have been openly lobbying for Oli from the start.

Growing distance to Nepal and China? PM Oli distanced himself from Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee

China endured by three Indian officials to visit Nepal

Recently, Samant Kumar Goyal, head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, alone met Nepalese Prime Minister Oli in Kathmandu. After that, the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Narwane, arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During this time, he was also honored by the President of Nepal. A few days before today, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla also visited Nepal.

Oli improves relations with India

PM Oli had an anti-India stance since early 2020. But, after visiting Indian officials, their attitude turns soft. India also reported talks on the border dispute. In Nepal, people are angry with China’s internal activism and the occupation of Nepalese land. In such a situation, Oli does not want to take any chance to protest against the public.