China Philippines Tension: China Philippines Tension Latest Updates Rodrigo Duterte Warning: China Philippines Tension Conflict South China Sea

The dispute between China and the Philippines over the island’s illegal occupation in the South China Sea is growing increasingly serious. Today, Philippine Foreign Minister Teddy Loxin Jr. directly abused China, forgetting the diplomatic etiquette on Twitter. He accused China of not seeking friendship and said China should leave the island and return there immediately. A few days ago, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said there was no other way but war with China.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry on Saturday demanded in front of China that Chinese Coast Guard ships occupying our island disturb ships from the Philippines. Even before that, the Philippines complained to China at least dozens of times about the island’s illegal occupation, but as always, China ignored it. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called the island of the Philippines part of its country.

Philippine foreign minister rages against China

Philippine Foreign Minister Teddy Loxin Jr. wrote on his personal Twitter account that China, my friend, how politely can I say this? Let me see … ‘GET THE F … OUT’. “What are you doing for our friendship? You’re not the only one.

President Duterte told war the last option

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has described war as the only solution to China’s growing threat. He said there was no other way but war with China in the eroded China Sea. Announcing the deployment of the Philippine Navy, Duterte said this conflict would not end without bloodshed. He said he could only withdraw his territory from the South China Sea through power. Without it, there is no other way to take this region back. He also said that we might not win during the violence.

China considers its share

China considers it to be part of the Whitson Reef of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. The Philippine Navy also made several attempts to capture Julina Felipe Reef, but each time they were pushed back by Chinese ships. Philippine Defense Minister Delphine Lorenzana said that whenever we want to approach this island, we have not been able to capture it.

Diplomatic opposition does not affect China

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has also repeatedly raised diplomatic protests against the illegal presence of the Beijing Maritime Militia. The situation in Manila has also been repeatedly called to Chinese Embassy officials, but it does not appear to be having any effect. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also described the region as part of its country.

China captured the Philippine reef

A government watchdog at the disputed maritime border said Chinese-flagged vessels, including four Chinese Navy vessels, were intended for shipping and protecting marine life aboard the inhabited island of China and that threatened coral reefs could reach. . At the same time, it is also a threat to the sovereign rights of the Philippines. While China has declared that the respective sea zone belongs to it and Chinese ships stay there to avoid the bad maritime situation.