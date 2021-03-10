China Quadrennial Meeting: China expects peace at first high-level quadrennial meeting: China expects peace at first quadrangle meeting

Beijing

The leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan will meet at the first quadrennial conference on Friday, causing panic in China. China on Wednesday hoped the four countries would do things that would be beneficial for regional peace and stability, not “counterproductive”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga will participate in the digital conference.

This is the first conference of the main leaders of this alliance, designed to meet the growing challenge from China. Apparently, this group is often portrayed in official Chinese media against China’s progress. Asked about the first Quad leaders’ conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that China believes any regional cooperation framework should follow the principle of peaceful development. and beneficial cooperation which is the current trend.

First QUAD high-level meeting, the US indicated which issues will be discussed with “ important friends, India, Australia and Japan ”

He said: “ We hope that the countries concerned will keep in mind that the principles of openness, inclusion and beneficial cooperation are respected in the common interest of regional countries and that things should be done rather than to be at odds with regional peace, stability and stability. beneficial for prosperity ”. The four Quad member countries are committed to maintaining an international rules-based system in the Indo-Pacific region.

Quod’s foreign ministers held a digital meeting on February 18, in which they pledged to uphold a rules-based international system. The emerging situation in the Indo-Pacific region has become a major problem among the major world powers following the increase of its military power by China. To curb China, the United States is in favor of making the Quad a safety framework.

The foreign ministers of the Quad member countries met in Tokyo on October 6, 2020 and reiterated their collective vision for an independent, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.