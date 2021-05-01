China ramped up production to supply oxygen generators to India: production in China to supply oxygen generators to India

Strong points:

The Chinese Ambassador said India’s efforts to help whatever is possible to meet the demand for 40,000 oxygen generators will be provided by fast-moving companies, medical supplies, expert advice India’s aid was among the earliest countries in China.

India is currently struggling with the second wave of the Corona virus and in such a situation countries around the world have come forward to help. These include China, India’s main rival. The Chinese ambassador said in an interview with the Global Times that “China will do its utmost to provide assistance in accordance with India’s request.” According to the report, production of 40,000 oxygen generators ordered by India is underway. Chinese companies will soon be providing essential medical supplies to India.

24 working hours in China

Sun said in the interview that China is hopeful that the local population under the leadership of the Indian government will soon gain the epidemic. “China came first to help India,” he said. Since April, China has sent more than 5,000 ventilators, around 22,000 oxygen generators, 3,800 tons of medicine and 21 million masks.

He said Chinese companies were quickly producing 40,000 oxygen generators by working all day, and efforts would be made to deliver them as quickly as possible.

Sun said that many Chinese companies and private organizations are also helping India. He said that in addition to medical supplies, communication will also be established between health experts from the two countries. Sun said: “We will give all possible help to India to save lives.”

Xi Jinping sent a message

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing condolences over the Corona virus outbreak in India and offered to provide support and assistance to tackle the surge in Kovid cases. 19 in the country. Xi said in his message that China stands ready to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India and provide support and assistance to the country.

