China reports first human case of H10N3 avian influenza amid coronavirus crisis: H10N3 avian influenza infection in humans amid corona outbreak, first reported in China

Strong points:

The first case of a human being infected with the H10N3 strain of bird flu has been reported in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu amid the coronavirus pandemic. China’s National Health Commission released the information on Tuesday. State television CGNT reported that the 41-year-old patient from Zhenjiang City is stable and may be released from the hospital.

Health officials played down the infection, saying it was a sporadic case of transmission of the virus from poultry to humans and the risk of the outbreak spreading is very low. The National Health Commission said in a statement that the patient was found infected with the H10N3 virus on May 28. The commission did not specify how the person became infected.

Very low risk of generalized epidemic

The commission said no cases of H10N3 infection in humans had previously been reported globally. H10N3 avian influenza transmitted by chickens has a relatively milder form and the risk of large-scale transmission is very low. There are different forms of bird flu in China, with occasional cases of human infection.

This case of bird flu came at a time when China is surrounded by the corona virus. As part of important research into the origin of corona, a team of researchers has informed that the corona virus outbreak that has killed millions of people around the world was not born naturally, but was created by Chinese scientists from the Wuhan Lab in China. Chinese scientists have tried to hide the technical version of the virus so that it appears as if the crown comes naturally from bats.

SARS corona 2 virus has no natural ancestor

According to the report by the British newspaper Daily Mail, the researchers in their 22-page research concluded this based on a forensic analysis of experiments conducted at the Wuhan Lab between the years 2002 and 2019. They found that the virus corona 2 from SARS has no natural ancestor. That leaves no doubt that the virus was created while playing in the Wuhan lab.