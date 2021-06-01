China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu – second Chinese threat! Now the first case of bird flu in humans – Whidbey Daily News

The first case of bird flu in humans has been reported in China. China’s National Health Commission has reported that the first recorded human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu came from Jiangsu province.

New Delhi. The whole world is currently fighting the epidemic coronavirus. The second wave of corona virus is devastating. So far no cure has been found for this epidemic. The Corona crisis is not over yet, another Chinese threat has come up. The first case of bird flu in humans has been reported in China. China has reported the first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu from the country’s eastern Jiangsu province, China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Also read: – Secretly married British Prime Minister Boris Johns, fianc Carrie Symonds is 23 years younger

Bird flu is found in 41-year-old men

On May 28, patients were diagnosed with the H10N3 avian influenza virus, Chinese officials said. Attempts are now being made to find out how this person became infected with the H10N3 strain of bird flu. It is being said that no other case of human infection with H10N3 has been reported globally before this. According to a report, the term flu infection was found in a 41-year-old man in Xinjiang city of Jiangsu province. It is believed that this bird flu can be caused by poultry.

READ ALSO: Corona’s second wave slows down: sharp drop in new cases, 50 per cent drop after 3 weeks

Symptoms appear after a month

The man was admitted to hospital on April 28, China’s National Health Commission said. This fever was seen along with other symptoms. One month later, on May 28, the person was confirmed to be infected with the H10N3 bird flu virus. The commission says the virus is not so dangerous. The victim’s condition is normal. He will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Humans have a lower risk of it

According to a report, there are many different strains of avian influenza in China. Usually only people who raise poultry get infected by this. The risk of spreading it on a large scale is very low. The National Health Commission said no cases of human infection with H10N3 bird flu have been reported in the world so far. H5N8 influenza A virus is also known as bird flu virus. Its risk in humans is low. While it is very deadly to wild birds and poultry.