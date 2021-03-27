China sends nuclear bombers to Taiwan: China sends nuclear bombers to Taiwan border, largest incursion with 20 fighters – Chinese air force’s largest incursion into Taiwan sends H 6K bombers to nuclear capability

Taipei

China made the largest foray into southern China’s Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone in the South China Sea on Friday. The entry of 20 fighter jets, including four H-6K nuclear bombers from China, triggered action by the Taiwan Air Force and immediately deployed killer missiles to kill these Chinese planes. Not only that, the Taiwan fighter plane also warned the Chinese planes. After this incident, the tension in the Taiwan Strait increased a lot.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, this was China’s biggest incursion. These 20 fighter jets included four H-6K, J-16 and J-10 nuclear bombers and Avax surveillance planes. The Chinese Air Force has been infiltrating Taiwan territory for a few months. He claims that Taiwan is part of China. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said some of the Chinese planes passed through the Bashi Canal that separates it from the Philippines.

Practice of attack on American warships

A person associated with Taiwan’s security planning said the Chinese military is carrying out an attack on US warships crossing the Bashi Canal. Taiwan said China’s move endangered regional stability. Taiwan has said that the arrival of 20 planes, including nuclear bombers, is a very unusual event in itself. China sent the plane at a time when Taiwan halted all of its training programs after two of its planes crashed.

China has yet to respond to Taiwan’s statement. China often says that the purpose of these flights is to protect the sovereignty of the country. Recently reached a deal with Taiwan to challenge the Chinese Coast Guard. There is an agreement between Taiwan and the United States that if there is a crisis over Taiwan’s security, it will help.