China signal app ban: China private messaging app ban: China bans signal app

Hong Kong

China has blocked the Signal encrypted messaging app. This is another ban on the foreign social media service in the country. Signal was one of the few remaining messaging apps in China that allowed people to exchange encrypted messages. In India, millions of people have joined the Signal app due to the WhatsApp privacy policy controversy last year.

Signal app was popular in China

The app has recently become popular in China, but the number of users using it was much lower than the users of the “WeChat” messaging app. Significantly, in China, services like Facebook, Google, and Twitter have been banned for years. At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at his regular press conference on Tuesday that he was not aware of the signal ban situation in China.

Signal made no statement

At the same time, there is no comment on the signal at the moment. Significantly, with encrypted messaging and calls, no third party can read, see, and hear them in between. The Signal app was developed by the Signal Foundation. Which is a nonprofit organization (NGO) of America.

“Without advertising, that’s the signal”

Signal claims that with its ad-free platform, it is quite decent and easy to use when it comes to privacy. Signal Free Apps ranks first on Apple’s App Store in the downloads category in India, while it ranks fourth on Google Play Store. However, the number of people downloading the signal from the Play Store is also increasing rapidly. It is believed that this application will soon reach the number one position.

Signal app using millions of people in India

Expressing their displeasure, people have increasingly adopted the Signal instant messaging app following the controversy in India over WhatsApp’s privacy policy. Speaking of the Signal app, its user interface is similar to WhatsApp and the Chat Man appears on the screen, but there is no tab. Most of the button locations on the human chat screen and inside the chat are similar to WhatsApp. Users can go through the 3 dot menu to access the settings. Or you can click the profile picture upside down at the top, upside down on the top.