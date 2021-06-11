World

china taiwan news: chinese military propaganda war against Taiwan: China has waged a propaganda war against Taiwan

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJune 11, 2021
2

The Chinese military has released several threatening posters and videos waging a propaganda war against Taiwan. These include threatening Taiwan to be “ready for war” in Chinese.

semidedicated hosting
Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminJune 11, 2021
2
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button