China Taiwan News: The Chinese Air Force’s largest incursion into Taiwan, 25 fighter jets entered Taiwan’s airspace: What will be the largest Chinese fighter jets incursion into the airspace of Taiwan in both countries?

China Taiwan News: The Chinese Air Force's largest incursion into Taiwan, 25 fighter jets entered Taiwan's airspace

Strong points:

The largest incursion of Chinese Air Force fighters into Taiwan; 25 Chinese planes fight with the Chinese Air Force in Taiwan’s airspace; Chinese air force pushes back Chinese fighters

China carried out the biggest air intrusion ever, teasing the warning from Taiwan’s foreign minister. On Monday, 25 Chinese Air Force fighter jets simultaneously entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. The Taiwanese Air Force also came into action after the entry of 25 fighter jets, including China’s H-6K nuclear bomber. The Taiwanese who took action also aimed their missiles at the Chinese fighters. As the tension mounted, the plane immediately fled out of Taiwan’s range.

Chinese Chinese fighter plane warning Taiwan

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said it was the largest incursion of Chinese fighter jets. Earlier on March 27, 20 Chinese Air Force fighter jets simultaneously infiltrated the Taiwan Air Force. The Chinese Air Force has been infiltrating Taiwan territory for a few months. The Chinese Communist government regards Taiwan as an integral part of its country. Taiwan has also kept its fighters on high alert in the face of increasing infiltration of Chinese planes.

These planes infiltrated Taiwan’s airspace

Taiwan has published reports that Chinese planes that infiltrated 2 Y-8 anti-submarine planes, 1 KJ-500 AWACS, 4 J-10 fighter jets, 14 J-16 fighter jets and four numbers of H -6. Atomic bombers were involved. These planes frequently enter Taiwan’s range. The southern command of the Chinese army is responsible for protecting the region. Who had also carried out maneuvers near Taiwan a few days earlier.

What did the Taiwanese foreign minister say?

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned China that we are ready to defend ourselves without a doubt and that if we are to wage a war, we will fight to the last breath. He also said that if we were to protect our people to the end, we would not back down. China is irritated by this statement by the Taiwanese foreign minister.

Most Chinese planes have infiltrated

According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, the Y-8 anti-submarine plane was the most common intrusive Chinese vessel. These aircraft specialize in tracking surface and submarine movements at sea. However, the United States has many submarines that none of China’s anti-submarine warfare systems can detect. Sunday morning, a Chinese plane infiltrated Taiwan.

China’s H-6K strategic bomber is dangerous

The Chinese H-6K plane is extremely dangerous. The aircraft is also capable of nuclear attacks. It is designed to transport fast-flying drones to anti-ship missiles. The aircraft is also capable of firing cruise missiles. China has also developed the H-6N, an improved version of this bomber. The H-6K is based on the Soviet Union’s Tu-16 bomber aircraft. China now manufactures airborne hypersonic missiles for its H-6N planes.

Know the strength of Chinese J-10 fighter jets

China’s Chengdu J-10CE is the export version of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-10 fighter. It is a multirole combat aircraft, which can fly in all seasons. Being lighter, this fighter plane can be easily operated even in high altitude areas. This aircraft can travel 1,850 km at a time. Its maximum speed is Mach 1.8.