China Taiwan War 2021: Arms Agreement with Taiwan 2021 109A6 Howitzer Systems, Everything You Need to Know: U.S. Approves Sale of Weapons, Tanks, and Cannons to Taiwan

Washington

Amid continuing tensions with China, Taiwan will procure America’s superpowered M109 howitzer cannon. This $ 750 million deal was approved by the Biden administration. It is believed that as before, China can this time also take a firm stance on the arms purchase agreement between the United States and Taiwan. Last year, China banned U.S. arms manufacturers Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon from selling fighter jets and missiles to Taiwan.

There will be a sharp increase in Taiwan’s defense capacity

CNN reported in its report that the Biden administration formally approved the deal on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the US State Department, two Congressional sources and a notification from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The agreement covers a total of 40 M109A6 howitzer systems and related equipment. A spokesperson for the US State Department said the proposed sale would make a major contribution to modernizing Taiwan’s howitzer fleet. Thanks to this agreement, it will be able to strengthen its self-defense capacities to face present and future threats.

The US Congress had already given the green signal

The Congressional source told CNN that Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez had already approved the sale as part of an informal review process. It is a common practice in which the foreign committees of the Senate and the House express their opinion on arms sales. It is believed that it was only after obtaining Senate clearance that this deal was approved by the State Department, the Pentagon and the administration.

There is an agreement with America to protect Taiwan

The United States is said to have approved the sale of arms to that country under the decades-old Taiwan Relations Act. In October of last year, the then Trump administration approved the sale of arms worth $ 1.8 billion. The deal includes advanced sensors for F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, M1A2T Abrams tanks, portable Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, MK-48 Mod6 torpedoes, low-altitude supersonic missiles to destroy ships enemy warfare at sea and hammer rockets.

How dangerous is the M109A6 howitzer

The American howitzer M109A6 is a self-propelled gun. This means that if no man is needed to fill the balls in it. The M109A6 is an improved version of the older American M109 howitzer. This howitzer played a major role in the overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s regime. Apart from that, it was also used in the Syrian civil war. Weighing 27.5 tons, this howitzer has a 155mm main gun. Apart from that, it is also equipped with an M-2 50 caliber machine gun.

Taiwan tests weapons of war

Taiwan recently tested the Wan Chien-2, a precision-attack air-to-ground missile, after bolstering its military presence in the South China Sea. This missile is so dangerous that it can instantly destroy Chinese tanks, guns, army bases and arms depots stationed 400 km away. In Chinese, Wan Chien means 10,000 swords. This missile is designed to attack enemy positions hundreds of kilometers on the ground from airplanes with pinpoint accuracy.

Taiwan has the most missiles per area

According to the South China Morning Post report, Taiwan has as many missiles which are the highest in the world in terms of area. However, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has not released the total number of these missiles to date. According to the China Times newspaper in Taipei, Taiwan has a total of more than 6,000 missiles.

This is why the enemies are China and Taiwan

In 1949, the Communist Party led by Mao Zedong overthrew the Comingtang government led by Chiang Kai-shek. After which Chiang Kai-shek traveled to the island of Taiwan and formed his government. At that time, the Communist Party did not have a strong navy. They did not therefore conquer the island by crossing the sea. Since then, Taiwan has considered itself the Republic of China.