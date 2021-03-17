China Taiwan War Latest News South China Maritime Conflict: Tensions in China and Taiwan May Rise Again in South China Maritime War

Strong points:

Tensions in Taiwan have escalated in the South China Sea amid Chinese tensions; the Taiwanese navy has deployed troops and weapons to an island near China

Taiwan has announced an increase in its military deployment in the South China Sea amid persistent tensions with China. Taiwan’s new Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told parliament that his country has significantly increased its strength in the South China Sea in recent times. In addition, Taiwan’s submarine fleet is made deadlier by sensitive technology from the United States. The Trump administration last year approved the export of sensitive underwater technology to Taiwan.

China stepped up military activities near Taiwan

China has been asserting its rights over Taiwan from the start. This is the reason why Chinese military generals to politicians threatened to invade and occupy Taiwan. In January of this year, China’s Defense Ministry sternly declared that declaring Taiwan independence meant war. For this reason, China has stepped up military activities around Taiwan over the past year. On the other hand, Taiwan has also fully prepared for war, vowing to defend itself.

Taiwan takes control of the island near China

Chiu Kuo-cheng, who took over as Taiwan’s defense minister last month, told parliament on Wednesday that the deployment of military personnel and weapons to our occupied island of Itu Aba in the South China Sea , had been increased. Itu Aba is also known as Taiping Island. It is one of the largest islands in the Spratly Islands. The island is maintained by the Taiwanese coast guard.

We should always be ready for war

A member of the Taiwanese parliament wondered if China could attack Taiwan? In response, Taiwan’s new Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said they were capable of starting a war. Our goal is to be ready at all times. He said Taiwan was strengthening its presence on Itu Aba Island due to China’s expansionist attitude. However, the military has no plans to build a permanent military camp here.

China’s open warning to Taiwan, quest for independence means declaration of war

Taiwan to harass China with attack submarines

The Taiwanese defense minister said an export permit had been approved for all sensitive equipment needed to make our native submarine fleet deadly from the United States. We started building eight attack submarines in November of last year. Their construction is expected to be completed by 2024. He also pointed out that there had been no negative impact on defense relations with Taiwan after Joe Biden became President of the United States.

China strengthens in the South China Sea

China has built several man-made islands in the South China Sea, some of which also have military bases and airports. China has disputes with Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei throughout this region. Meanwhile, China has also called on the United States not to exceed the limits on Taiwan. A few days before the Chinese Parliament session, Foreign Minister Wang Yi asked Joe Biden to change Donald Trump’s policy.