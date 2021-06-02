China takes high price for Sinopharm Covid vaccine from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh after India export ban: India stops export of Corona vaccine

Strong points:

Sri Lanka Bangladesh faces full brunt of Indian Dhaka / Colombo vaccine export halt

The neighboring countries of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have been hit hard by the shutdown of exports of Indian vaccine against the corona virus. Due to not receiving the Kovidshield vaccine from India soon, these two countries now have to make it to China’s doorstep. The Chinese dragon has now started to take advantage of this constraint. India charges $ 5.5 for a dose of Kovishield, while China charges $ 15 for a dose of its Sinoform vaccine.

Not only that, China has created a row in South Asia to set different prices for its Sinoform vaccine for different partners. It is alleged that Bangladesh pays US $ 10 per dose, while Sri Lanka pays US $ 15 per dose for the Sinopharm vaccine. The Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, said Bangladesh was purchasing 15 million doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement. Shortly after the meeting chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, a Cabinet division official told reporters in a briefing that they were purchasing the vaccine at $ 10 a dose.

The price of vaccines is also becoming an issue in Bangladesh

After the newspapers in Bangladesh disclosed the price of the vaccine, it became a problem in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka pays US $ 15 per dose for the same vaccine. Interestingly, the price of the vaccine has also become an issue in Bangladesh. After the news on the price and quantity in Bangladesh arrived, the Ministry of Finance had to send a message to reporters asking them not to mention the price in the best interests of the country.

Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Malek also refused to disclose the price of the vaccine. “Since the government procurement committee approved the proposal, we hope that the purchase agreement between the two countries will be signed soon,” he said. On the other hand, the Sri Lankan Daily Mirror newspaper quoted Professor Channa Jayasumana, Minister of State for Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation, as saying that there was no such agreement between China and Bangladesh to supply a vaccine to Bangladesh for $ 10. He said the purchase agreement for Bangladesh is still under discussion.

Sri Lanka bought a dose of Sinopharm for $ 15

Giving a price comparison between the vaccines Sri Lanka has purchased so far, the newspaper said that “China’s stockpile of 20 million Sinopharm vaccines is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka next month.” It is reported that “Sri Lanka bought a dose of it for $ 15. However, Sri Lanka bought a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine from India for $ 5.50. The Sri Lankan government has also faced a controversy over vaccine prices. Sri Lanka’s director general of health services, Dr Asela Gunawardene, came to defend the government by claiming that the country has obtained sinoform vaccines at the lowest cost.

Gunawardene said vaccine prices range from Rs 18-40. Prices are subject to change for several reasons. As soon as the media raised the issue of the prize and social media escalated it in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Chinese Embassy in Colombo took the initiative to control the damage. In a tweet, the embassy said it had clarified the prices with the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh and Sinofarm. We checked with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka as well as with the Sinofarm Group.

Chinese Kovid-19 Vaccines Not Effective Enough

Bangladesh’s health minister clarified last week that their purchase contract, including prices, had not yet been finalized. The fake news on social media has already disrupted his ongoing business. Apart from this statement, the tweet was accompanied by a fake informational banner. Chinese vaccines have been mired in controversy. COVID-19 vaccines from China are facing claims from various sides that they are not effective enough.

The controversy escalated in April when the head of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), George Gou, himself told a press conference in April that “We will address the issue that current vaccines have very high protection rates. is not. ”The World Health Organization (WHO) urgently approved the Sinopharm vaccine on May 7 this year to alleviate the global vaccine crisis. The idea behind the recognition of the Chinese vaccine was also to address the issue of vaccine inequality.