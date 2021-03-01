China targets power plants in India Example of Mumbai blackout amid tensions in Ladakh: lightning in Mumbai … Can China plunge India into darkness? Serious questions have arisen from the dragon revelations

Beijing

Eye-opening research for India running on Chinese power tools has come to the fore. A recent study found that China targeted India’s power plants last year amid lingering tensions in Ladakh. Chinese hackers have tried to plunge India into darkness. Not only that, according to the report, that in October last year, Chinese hackers could also be the source of the severe electricity crisis in Mumbai. In Mumbai, trains were stopped due to a power outage, electricity went missing from the hospital, and the stock exchange was also closed for a few hours.

An army of Chinese hackers committed a cyberattack 40,500 times on India’s power grid, IT companies and banking sectors in just five days in October. Research indicates that after a bloody clash in the Galvan Valley, Chinese malware began to enter India’s power system. The report states that Chinese conglomerate RedEco was likely the first to implant malware into Indian power plants.

India’s national infrastructure targets Chinese hackers

According to this report, first published in the New York Times, cables linked to the electricity crisis in Mumbai suggest that power supply organizations in India have been targeted. The study indicated that some very sensitive national infrastructures in India are targeted by Chinese hackers who use very sophisticated viruses to hack the system.

The online threat assessment company Recorded Future has detected Chinese malware. It found that more malware was not activated. The organization found that these Chinese government-led cyber hackers stepped up their attacks in the first months of 2020. 10 organizations have been selected to target India’s most important infrastructure, including 4 to 5 regional load-sharing centers. Apart from that, two seaports in India have also been targeted by Chinese pirates.

What happened in Mumbai on October 12?

On the morning of October 12, 2020, there was a sudden commotion in Mumbai due to the sudden loss of power. The endless Mumbai was suddenly interrupted. Fans had stopped working in Mumbai hospitals facing Corona due to lightning. It was darkened due to the power cut in the offices. However, the power supply was restarted after 2 hours of effort.

Can China drown India in darkness?

After this great revelation on China, the question now is whether the dragon can plunge India into darkness? Former Foreign Minister Nirupama Rao said India had largely purchased power generation equipment and transformers from China. In addition to Chinese hardware, software is also included in these devices. It is extremely fatal. We have maintained our dependence on China for the past two decades and it is now paying a heavy price. Today, Make in India is needed.

Nirupama Rao’s apprehension is not wrong. India bought 71 thousand crore rupees of energy equipment in 2020, of which 21 thousand crore rupees were bought only from China. Seeing the same danger, Union Power Minister RK Singh said last year that the bewildered state should not hand over orders to the Chinese company. He said we cannot afford to buy so much electrical equipment from the country that wants to occupy our land.