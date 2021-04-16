China targets US satellites: China’s perspective on US satellites

Washington

China is building a weapon that will “blind” American satellites. This was revealed in a new intelligence report. In an annual report released on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said China has deployed ground-based missiles capable of detonating lower Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and anti-satellite lasers. (ASAT). damage the optical sensors of the LEO satellite.

The report assesses the threat of corona virus outbreaks, climate change, terrorist organizations and the weapons of rivals such as China and Russia. In this regard, China is said to be emerging as the main strategic competitor. He said, “China is developing rapidly as a rival and challenges the United States economically, militarily and technically and insists on changing global ways.”

According to the ODNI, China exercises aggressive control over its ASAT weapons and China has called on its forces to be ready to use it against US satellites. In the Beijing space, it is trying to equalize and advance American capabilities so that it can achieve military and economic advantages as well. The report says there is a danger of cyber espionage from China as well. As a result, China is doing all of this to become a world power.

India also surprised the world by successfully testing anti-satellite missiles in March 2019. The Indian missile destroyed a sleeping satellite in Earth’s lower Earth orbit within three minutes of launch.