China Tension in Australia: Chinese media furious at Australia’s hypersonic missile plan, said – will blow laser gun

Beijing

The current tension between China and Australia is now taking serious form. In light of China’s growing incursion into the Pacific Ocean, Australia has begun preparations to increase its readiness for war. Australia and the United States are working on a plan to develop hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to take effective action against the aggressive stance of Chinese warships. In this regard, the official Chinese media Global Times threatened Australia.

Australia to become threat to China by manufacturing missiles

The Global Times wrote in its editorial that China does not intend to make Australia a military enemy. But the latest move to develop the missile with the United States could make Australia a potential threat to China. Not only that, China’s Propaganda newspaper boasted that our laser guns are capable of dealing with such a threat.

Australia to manufacture hypersonic weapons to face China, Russia

Let us know that Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said on Tuesday that Australia will jointly develop a hypersonic cruise missile to counter Australia, China and Russia. He said we would continue to invest in advanced capabilities to give the Australian military more options to curb aggression against our interests.

Australia released a budget to develop a missile

The Australian Defense Minister, however, did not disclose the cost of developing the missiles. He hasn’t even said when the project will start. Australia has a provision of $ 6.8 billion to develop hypersonic weapons in its budget this year. In the 2020 Defense Strategic Update and Force Structure Plan 2020 released in July, the Defense Ministry also said it will make a significant investment in the development of hypersonic weapons.

China said – Our intention is not to make Australia a military enemy

Xi Jinping’s puppet media threatened that if Australia wanted to provoke China, China would also be ready to defend itself. However, we do not intend to make Australia our military enemy. The Global Times quoted Chinese analysts as saying that if Australia develops and deploys offensive weapons such as hypersonic missiles under the influence of the United States, it would be dangerous for us.

Australia and America threatened to act

Chinese military expert and TV commentator Song Zhongping said hypersonic weapons are a challenge for every country’s national defense. If Australia and the United States successfully develop such weapons, China and Russia will surely retaliate. Hypersonic missiles are largely beyond the reach of current missile defense systems around the world. China’s DF-17 missile also flies at hypersonic speed.

Chinese experts say hypersonic missiles will be destroyed by laser weapons

Song Zhongping claimed that China is developing a direct energy weapon. This one is a laser weapon. Which are based on high technology. He claimed it was effective at killing hypersonic missiles. However, so far no country has prosecuted this allegation.