China Tibet high-speed train: China launches first high-speed train in Tibet, passes near Indian border with Arunachal Pradesh

Beijing

China on Friday began operating the first fully electric high-speed train in Tibet’s remote Himalayas, which will connect the provincial capital Lhasa and Niyangchi. Niyangchi is a border town in Tibet located near Arunachal Pradesh. The 435.5 km Lhasa-Nyangchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway was inaugurated on July 1 ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Tibet Autonomous Region’s first electric railway started from Lhasa to Niyangchi on Friday morning, where the “Fuxing” high-speed trains began their official operations in the region. of the plateau. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway in Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. It will cross the southeastern region of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the most geologically active regions in the world.

Photo: ChinaConSydney

In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to speed up work on a new railway project linking Sichuan province to Niyangchi in Tibet, saying the new railway line would play an important role in safeguarding the stability of borders. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will depart from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, and cross the Yan and enter Tibet via Kamdo, reducing the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.

Niyangchi is a provincial level town of Medog, which is adjacent to the border of Arunachal Pradesh. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, which India vehemently rejects. The border dispute between India and China is over the 3,488 km Real Line of Control (LAC).

Qian Feng, director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute of Xinghua University, once told the state daily ‘Global Times’:’ If there is a crisis scenario at the border Sino-Indian railways will greatly facilitate the delivery of strategic materials to China.