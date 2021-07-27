China to build 3 new air bases in Tibet near Indian border: China to build three new airports in Tibet amid tensions with India

Beijing

China does not dissuade its deceptive antics from Arunachal Pradesh to Himachal Pradesh. A few days ago, Xi Jinping paid a surprise visit to Tibet. It was later said that his visit was organized to connect the rest of China with Buddhism and preserve Buddhist culture. But now China’s own official media Global Times has explained the real reason for Xi Jinping’s visit to the world. In the name of infrastructure development in Tibet, China will set up three new airports on the Indian border.

Why are questions about China’s intentions?

The question arises about China’s intention because the population of inhabitants of the areas where these three airports are to be built is very small. The second thing is that these people, who have been persecuted for decades, are not even financially strong enough to use expensive options like air travel. These three places are very close to the Indian border. In such a situation, China can use these airports as an air base during the war. For years, this area has been completely untouched by China’s claim to development. In such a situation, this happened amidst the tension with India, due to which China is rapidly developing the transport system.

In which regions is China building new airports

The three new areas in which China will build an airport in Tibet are Lunze County, Tingri County and Burang County. The good thing is that China will start building the airport in these areas by the end of 2025. China will design these airports with military interests in mind. In addition to commercial flights, Chinese Air Force fighter jets, Avox planes and aerial refueling planes will be stationed here. In addition, China will develop Gonggar Airport in Lhasa as the largest airport in the region.

China is also increasing the railway network in Tibet

The Global Times reported that China is rapidly developing a transportation system in the Tibet Autonomous Region, from airports to high-speed rail. China claims that Tibet’s economic development will not only bring prosperity to the lives of the people in the region, but also pave the way for progress for Nepal involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. China has also commissioned the 435 km Lhasa-Nyingchi rail network near the Arunachal Pradesh border. The average speed of trains traveling on this track can reach 160 km / h.

Jinping adopted an aggressive policy in Tibet

China has dramatically increased its investment in Tibet’s infrastructure since Xi Jinping came to power. China has launched a total of 130 new air routes in Tibet with a population of around 3.5 million. China says 61 cities and towns in Tibet are now connected by an air network. Qian Feng, director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, said China’s investment in the transport sector in Tibet will also increase connectivity with Nepal.

Which Chinese air bases are active near the Indian border

Air base Elevation above sea level Posted plane Kasi air base 4529 ftJ-11, JH-7, UAV Taskurgan air base 10,633 ft Under construction Hotan air base 4672 ftJ-8, J-7, AWACS, UAV Setula helipad 12017 ft Info Helipad from Tenshuhai 14,980 ft Rutang County Helipad 14,881 ft Helipad not under construction 1140J under construction