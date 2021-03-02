China to increase military budget amid rising tensions with India and the United States in the South China Sea: growing tension from India and the United States will increase defense budget

Strong points:

Given the growing tension with the United States and India, China will significantly increase its defense budget. It is said that an increase in the defense budget can be announced during the parliamentary session on March 5. According to experts, China can increase the defense budget by about 7%. China will increase this in its defense budget at a time when the world is reeling from the corona virus and fear of recession is growing.

Chinese affairs expert Ross Babaje told Reuters that China’s defense budget could increase by around 7%. Many experts say China could increase its defense budget more than that, but Ross says the corona virus will prevent China from increasing its defense budget by more than 7%. China has been in conflict with the United States over Taiwan for many years, but it has increased dramatically in recent months.

Not only that, China’s military conflict with the United States in Hong Kong over the attack on democracy and the military dispute in the South China Sea has escalated. In addition, tensions persist between China and India in eastern Ladakh. China increased its defense budget by 6.6% last year amid the Corona virus attack. Meanwhile, many experts also claim that China does not give precise figures on its military spending.

Colonel Wang Shiangsui, who has retired from the Chinese military, says the US military wants to maintain its dominance in nuclear weapons and space and China wants to spoil it. China is increasing its defense budget at a time when it is reported that it is expanding its missile training area to a much larger scale. Satellite photographs have revealed that the Chinese military is expanding storage containers (silos), tunnels and support facilities to transport missiles to the area.

From these preparations, there are fears that China will make missiles the main weapon in the coming days to increase its firepower and dominate the enemy. China has many deadly missiles, which the United States doesn’t even break. China manufactures at least 16 silos. These photographs also showed that he was making the tricolor to hide the new missile launch facility and the loading operation.

The People’s Republic of China Rocket Force (PLARF) trains its missile crew in this training area east of Jilantai City in Inner Mongolia Province. This includes missiles and support vehicles mounted on trucks or trains. The Geelantai training area covers a total area of ​​2,090 km2, including desert and hilly areas. Its length is about 140 kilometers.