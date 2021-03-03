China transfers Uyghurs to Xinjiang: China tries to drive Uyghur Muslims away from Xinjiang, there is a hidden dragon trick – find out why China is transferring thousands of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities to Xinjiang

Strong points:

China in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang province of Uygar is trying to fire local workers. The number of Uigar Muslims leaving Xinjiang to work is declining in the province. China has denied that it wants to attempt demographic change in Beijing.

According to the BBC report, the Chinese government claims the increase in income is the motive for sending Uygars to other parts of the country in the name of employment. At the same time, rural unemployment and poverty must be eliminated. Contrary to the Chinese government’s claim, the evidence suggests that in addition to the education camps for Uïgar Muslims built in recent days in Xinjiang, this is another attempt to change the way of thinking and the conditions. of minority life.

Job offer at 4 thousand km

The search was mistakenly conducted online and had to be presented to authorities. According to the Chinese state-owned television station, a team of officials arrived in a village in the province and advertised the post about 4,000 km away under the red banner. According to the report, despite a campaign lasting almost two days, no one from the village came to look for work.

After that, the Chinese authorities started moving from house to house. After the publication of this report, it was found that China was recruiting Uigars, Kazakhs and other minorities in Xinjiang for industrial and physical jobs. Most of these jobs are often outside Xinjiang. This report came in 2017 with the arrival of this policy from China, but this news has not yet been reported in the international news.

Chinese authorities gave away greed for ‘work’

In the report, a Chinese official asked the Uïgar person to return the girl, and she categorically refused. He said there must be someone else who would like to leave here. We can spend our life here. After that he questioned the 19 year old daughter of an Uygar and said that if she stays here she will get married and can never leave here. Despite this “greed” and the pressure from the Chinese authorities, the young girl refused to leave Xinjiang.

