China United States CPC: China vs United States: China did not discredit the Communist Party by giving it to the United States – China says we must not discredit the CPC and stop supporting the separatist forces

China on Monday called on the United States not to “discredit” the ruling Chinese Communist Party and any of its party political systems and not to support “separatist forces” in Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. At the annual “ Lanting Forum ” on the topic of China-U.S. Relations, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Biden administration should consider the harsh policies of its predecessor, President Donald Trump, which it had taken to curb the growing influence of China.

Wang said, “Our intention is not to challenge or drive America away.” We are ready for a peaceful coexistence and seek common development with America ”. He said, “Likewise, we hope that America will respect China’s fundamental interests, national prestige and right to development. We call on the United States not to discredit the CCP and the Chinese political system, to avoid bad words against it.

The Foreign Minister said, “At the same time, we want the United States not to support the separatist forces that seek Taiwan independence and to stop undermining China’s sovereignty and security in China’s internal affairs. Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet “. He said: “We hope America will fix its policy as soon as possible.” It will remove unilateral restrictions on Chinese products without imposing taxes, unilateral restrictions on Chinese companies, research and educational institutions, and stop putting unnecessary pressure on China.

Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than two hours

Relations between China and the United States are not going well at the moment. The two countries have faced several challenges, including the emergence of the corona virus outbreak, increased military activity in the South China Sea and human rights. On February 11, US President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping for more than two hours and said the outcome of China’s human rights violations would not be correct. The Minister of External Affairs said that in order to effectively resolve the delicate issues, they should have wide-ranging discussions in all fields.

He said, “China is always ready for talks. They are ready to negotiate solutions to problems and also meaningful discussions on behalf of America. Wang said: “ We know that the new US administration is reviewing and evaluating its foreign policy, so we hope that US policymakers will keep pace, look at the world, leave a partisan stance, do not doubt the unnecessary and come back. to the old China policy to ensure better progress in Sino-US relations. President Biden also insisted on improving relations with China and easing US diplomacy. It is not yet clear whether he will make any changes to US policies regarding China.