China wants another trick in China amid tensions in Ladakh, ‘water war’ – China to start Himalayan water war with India to build mega-dam on the Brahmaputra river in the middle of the Ladakh dead end

Beijing

China is now trying to wage a war on water in the Himalayan region amid tensions in Ladakh for 9 months. China is preparing to build several large dams on rivers flowing from Tibet to India as part of a well-planned plot. Amid the ever-increasing effects of global warming, Dragon intends to shut off water and create drought in the lowlands of India. In such a situation, China can release water in the rain and cause flooding in Indian areas.

China builds mega-dam on Brahmaputra river

According to the Asia Times report, China is currently working on a plan to build a mega-dam on the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra River). The size of this dam can be estimated from the fact that it will be able to generate three times more hydroelectric power than Three Gorge, the world’s largest dam built in China. This large dam in China can cause drought conditions in the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh.

No discussion with India-Bangladesh

China has not even discussed with India and Bangladesh the construction of a dam on the Brahmaputra River. China is also ignoring treaties on sharing water. The lack of Chinese consultations with the neighbors of the lower reaches of this river (India and Bangladesh) can give rise to disputes in Southeast Asia.

China showed the color by building a dam on the Mekong

Like the Brahmaputra, China has built 11 mega dams on the Mekong River which crosses many countries. For this reason, the flow of advance information on rivers in Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam fluctuates widely. China’s Mekong River originates from Yunnan Province and flows through Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. The Mekong is the 10th largest river in the world in length.

China is responsible for the drought in these countries

The Mekong River is the lifeline of 60 million people in East Asia. Media from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam have published several reports on the drought in the country. In which the China Dam was blamed for the drought. China uses 47 billion cubic meters of water from the Mekong River for its hydroelectric project and irrigation.

Now the Mekong will become the reason for the war between China and America, you know why?

Dam on the Brahmaputra River can cause war

This report claimed that China might try to contact India regarding the design of the dam on the Brahmaputra River. At present, given India’s position, it is not possible that an agreement can be reached between the two countries on water sharing. In such a situation, if China builds this dam, the bilateral conflict between the two countries may escalate.

China, Northeast, Bangladesh Construction of a huge dam on the Brahmaputra River near Arunachal

Dam to be built very close to the Arunachal Pradesh border

China’s official Sovereign Global Times reported that the dam could be built in Meadowg County, Tibet, which is very close to the Indian border of Arunachal Pradesh. China has already built several small dams on the Brahmaputra River. It is believed that this new dam is built with China’s national security in mind.

China shut off Mekong river water amid Corona virus crisis and drought in four countries

China has a strategic advantage over India in terms of rivers

On the other hand, experts say that China has a strategic advantage over India in terms of international rivers. The Lowy Institute report states: “China has claimed the waters of Tibet, controlling the waters of the seven rivers that flow into South Asia – the Indus, Ganges, Brahmaputra, Irrawaddy, Salween, Yangtze and the Mekong “. These rivers flow through Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. Of these, 48% of the water passes through India.