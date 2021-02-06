China will again donate 5 lakh of corona vaccine to Nepal again; China will donate 5 lakh of Covid 19 vaccine to Nepal

Kathmandu

Fearing Indian vaccine diplomacy, China is also providing the Corona vaccine to countries around the world for free. In the same sequence, China sent the first batch of Corona vaccine to Kathmandu to rebuild its lost credit in Nepal. Dragon also announced that it will donate 5 million doses of the corona vaccine to Nepal for free in the coming days. In fact, China is worried that people here should not be supporting India with the help of a million corona vaccines.

China has weak roots in Nepal

In fact, during a month of political upheaval in Nepal, China sent its high-level delegation to Kathmandu for reconciliation. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who lead their opposition faction, met with the Chinese envoy, but no agreement was reached. Since then, there have been concerns that China’s credibility is starting to weaken in Nepal. Once before that, Oli himself refused to meet with Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee.

China to give 5 lakh corona vaccine to Nepal

The statement released by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday evening and assured China will prioritize Nepal in cooperation. in terms of vaccines. He said Wang announced that China would provide 5.00,000 doses of Kovid-19 vaccine to Nepal as donations.

Wang Yi talks to Gyawali

According to a report by China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency, Wang said in an interaction with Gyawali that Nepal urgently needs Kovid-19 vaccines that China considers important and has decided to give the first batch of vaccines to help title. The Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu recently said that China will provide 300,000 doses of vaccine to Nepal, which could benefit 150,000 people in Nepal.

China wary of vaccine diplomacy

According to the portal “Mae Republika”, during a conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries, China decided to give 500,000 doses to Nepal. This move by China is seen as an effort by Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy. Significantly, on January 22, India presented one million doses of Kovid-19 to Nepal.