China will hold meeting with Asia-Pacific ministers on Wednesday to discuss project bri

(KJM Verma)

Beijing, June 22 (PTI) China on Wednesday convened a conference of ministers from Asia-Pacific countries to discuss its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The summit is being held after the US-led G7 countries announced their intention to “rebuild a better world” (B3W) against Beijing’s billion-dollar infrastructure development initiative.

The “Group of Seven” (G7) includes the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan. The G7 at its London conference on June 12 agreed to launch the B3W plan as a countermeasure to China’s growing influence, offering an infrastructure plan for developing countries that would compete with the BRI.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Liejan told a news conference in New York on Tuesday that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi would chair the Asia-Pacific High-level Conference on “Belt and road cooperation” by video link, the theme of which is “For sustainable development Reform”. Cooperate in the fight against the epidemic “.

He said more than 30 parties, including foreign or finance ministers from relevant Asia-Pacific countries and representatives of the United Nations and other international organizations, will attend the meeting.

“This is a high-level international conference on the Belt and Road Initiative with participants from various fields, reflecting the high priority and support given by all stakeholders to the BRI” , did he declare.

The billion-dollar BRI, launched in 2013 after Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power, aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and the ‘Europe by land and sea.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project of the BRI. India has filed an objection with China regarding the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.