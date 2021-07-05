China’s plan for Afghanistan: China prepares to fill the gap left by the United States in the CPEC Belt & Road investment plan in Afghanistan

Strong points:

After fighting the war in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, America is now coming back.

After fighting in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years with the Taliban and Al Qaeda, America is now slowly returning. The US military also bid farewell to Bagram Air Base on Friday. It was the same airport from which he attacked the Taliban. Meanwhile, China has acted from the outset of the US military. China is trying to replace the United States by extending the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor to Afghanistan.

In fact, China wants to capture the natural resources of this war-torn country. For this reason, China is seeking to extend the CPEC, which would be part of the $ 62 billion Belt and Rose project, to Afghanistan. Now, Afghan officials are planning to launch this Chinese project in their country. China aims to connect the whole world with China through the Belt and Road Project. Thanks to this, it is investing heavily in many countries.

2,312 soldiers killed in Afghanistan, loss of 816 billion dollars, now return quietly, the road from Peshawar to the Afghan capital Kabul

China is giving massive loans to Pakistan for the laying of roads, railways and energy pipelines. Alam is that many countries are now buried in debt from China due to the BIS. The Belt and Road project is due to be completed by 2049. China is trying to build a road between the city of Peshawar in Pakistan and Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Talks are underway between China and Afghan officials in this regard.

Afghanistan will officially become part of the CPEC as soon as the road between Kabul and Peshawar is built. China has been trying for 5 years to expand its BRI project in Kabul. Since the government of Afghanistan was dominated by the United States, her pulse had not melted. Now, with the withdrawal of US troops from Bagram Air Base, the Chinese Afghan government will openly welcome it.

Pak’s army outright shouts from China to China at Imran Khan: build good relations with America

This is how the Afghan government and China see the benefits

According to sources, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani needs an ally capable of providing military assistance to his government based on its resources, strength and capabilities. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijin also admitted that his country was in talks with Afghanistan. Afghanistan hopes to connect to a network of 60 countries in Asia and Africa through the BRI project. This will benefit China, which will be able to strengthen its hold in West Asia, Central Asia and Europe. It will also be able to harness the natural resources of Afghanistan.

China eyes afghanistan from america