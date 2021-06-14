China’s Reaction to the G-7 Summit: China’s Reaction to the United States at the G7 Summit: China’s Attack on America during the G7 Summit

Beijing / London

The G-7 countries meeting in Britain had questioned China on many issues. China has been indicted for its responses to the origin of the corona virus, allegations of human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Obviously, the dragon has moved on from this exasperation. The Chinese Embassy in London expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the statement released at the end of the summit and opposed raising issues like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan. Not only that, China claims that the facts against it were presented in a distorted way, which “shows the bad intentions of some countries like America”.

“China in love with peace, but up to a limit”

The Chinese embassy says the corona epidemic continues and the global economy is in dire straits. In such a situation, the international community needs unity and cooperation, not a policy that sows the seeds of separatism. The embassy warned that China is a peace-loving country that promotes cooperation, but there are also limits to that.

Pandemic, human rights, market … The G-7 countries have surrounded China from all sides, “Where did the coronavirus come from, the WHO had it investigated”

“China’s internal issues must not be interfered with, China’s image must not be tarnished, China’s interests must not be violated,” the statement said. He further warned in a stern tone: “We will defend our national sovereignty, our security and our development interests and we will resolutely fight against injustices of all kinds.” The embassy says that we should not make politics about the origin of the corona virus.

Joe Biden tried to barricade himself?

During the summit, US President Joe Biden took a strong stand against China and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron also supported him to some extent. Biden wanted to persuade his fellow Democratic leaders to present a more united front to compete economically with China.

However, according to U.S. administration officials, all countries have backed Biden on many issues, but no concrete agreement could be found on China. In particular, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other leaders feared the statement was seen as a provocation to China.

“China is not a competitor of NATO countries”

At the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels on Monday that NATO leaders do not see China as a rival to the how this military organization views Russia. However, they are cautious of China’s growing influence. “I don’t think anyone present right now wants to start a new cold war with China today,” he said.

Hellish life in China, the painful story of millions of Uyghur Muslims

China’s warning to America