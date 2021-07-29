China’s reaction to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with representatives of the Dalai Lama

Beijing

China has expressed anger at US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with a representative of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Blinken had made this meeting in New Delhi during his two-day visit to India. China reacted strongly to the meeting, saying it violated America’s commitment to recognize Tibet as part of China and not to support Tibet’s independence.

What is the meaning of this Blinken meeting?

On Wednesday, Blinken met with Ngodup Dongchung, an exiled Tibetan government official and representative of the Dalai Lama. It is believed to be a clear signal to China that the Biden administration will continue to support the Tibet issue. During the meeting, Dongchung thanked Blinken for the continued support of the United States to the Tibetan movement.

What did the US State Department say?

Asked in this regard, a spokesperson for the US State Department said that the Secretary of State had a brief meeting with the representative of His Excellency the Dalai Lama, Ngodup Dongchung, the representative of the Tibetan Central Administration in New Delhi this morning. In addition, other Tibetan representatives attended the round table organized by Geishi Dorji Damdul Blinkal with seven members of civil society.

China said: Tibet’s internal affairs, foreign interference is not tolerated

At the meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Tibet issue is purely China’s internal matter in which foreign interference is not allowed. He said the 14th Dalai Lama is by no means a religious figure but a political exile who has long been engaged in anti-China separatist activities and is trying to separate Tibet from China.

China says violation of US commitment

The Chinese spokesman also said that China strongly opposes any contact between foreign officials and the Dalai Lama. Any formal contact between the United States and the Dalai bloc violates the United States’ commitment to recognize Tibet as part of China and not to support Tibet’s independence and its efforts to separate it from China. .

Now that China and America face to face over the selection of the new Dalai Lama, the “Tibet map” will increase tension in Asia

China has also given such a response in the past

Zhao said we urge the United States not to interfere in China’s internal affairs on behalf of Tibet and to honor its commitment not to cooperate with Tibetan independence forces in anti-China activities. . This is how China reacts whenever foreign dignitaries or officials meet the Dalai Lama or his representatives.