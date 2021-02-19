China’s response to victims of clashes in Galwan Valley: China explained why PLA soldiers were victims of Galvan violence for 8 months

Beijing

Almost 8 months after a bloody clash in the Galvan Valley in eastern Ladakh, China has revealed the names of Chinese soldiers killed in the violence. The Chinese military said 4 officers and soldiers were killed in the violence. At the same time, another was seriously injured. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has now given details on keeping the name hidden for so long. He said that since relations between the armies have not deteriorated, the names of the soldiers killed have not been released.

Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Friday, “After the shock of the Galvan Valley, China has shown restraint to reduce tensions.” He did not mention the names of the soldiers so that relations between the two armies would not be spoiled. Hua said he had read the report released by the Chinese military several times and was very sad. Chen Hongzun, a soldier, was about to become a father when he died. At the same time, Xiao Seun dreamed of marrying his girlfriend. He sacrificed himself to protect China’s sovereignty.

Earlier, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army officially recognized on Friday for the first time that 4 of its officers and jawans had died in a clash with the Indian army in the Galvan Valley, eastern Ladakh, l ‘last year. The Central Military Commission of China (CMC) recalled the four military officers and jawans who were stationed in the Karakoram Hills and in June 2020, according to Friday news from the Chinese military’s official newspaper “ PLA Daily ” . Killed in a border conflict with India in the Galvan Valley.

The Global Times quoted the PLA Daily as saying that the commander of the PLA’s Xinjiang Army Command Regiment Qui Fabao was among those who died in the skirmish in the Galvan Valley. The border situation between Indian and Chinese forces began on May 5 last year, as a result of which there was a violent clash between troops on both sides in the Pangang Lake area. After that, the two sides deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weapons and ammunition to the border. During the June 15 skirmish in the Galvan Valley, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

It was the most serious military conflict on the Indochinese border in decades. The CMC, the highest PLA unit led by President Xi Jinping, appointed Qui Fabao as the “commander of the Border Guard Hero Regiment.” Chen Hongjun received the “hero of frontier defense” and Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran “first class excellence”. According to the report, this is the first time that China has admitted that its military personnel have been killed in Galvan. He also gave detailed information about them.

The report indicates that four of these soldiers were killed while facing the Indian army in the Galvan valley along the line of effective control. India had announced its martyr soldiers immediately after the incident, but China never officially acknowledged until Friday that its military personnel had also died in the skirmish. Last year, the U.S. intelligence report claimed that 35 Chinese servicemen were killed in the clash.

Qian Feng, director of the research department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times that China disclosed information about the incident in order to dismiss the misleading information that China was against the China in the said incident. the clash began in his name. Tensions escalated after heavy clashes in the Galvan Valley in June last year, when the two countries deployed large numbers of war tanks, armored vehicles and heavy equipment to high-altitude areas and inaccessible from the eastern region of Ladakh.