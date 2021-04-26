Chinese airline stops medical supplies in India: Chinese airline stops providing medical supplies to India

Strong points:

China halts cargo flight to deliver medical supplies to India Chinese public carrier cuts imports Chinese medical companies raise prices for equipment by 30-40%

China has once again betrayed India by offering its aid in the Corona crisis. Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines has canceled all cargo flights to India for the next 15 days. These planes provided the oxygen concentrator and other essential medical equipment for India. Now there is a problem in getting medical equipment from India to Chinese private businessmen.

China Seeks Disaster Opportunities

There are also complaints that Chinese manufacturers have increased the prices of oxygen equipment by 35 to 40 percent. Not only that, the fees charged for transporting goods from China to India have also been increased by 29%. Siddharth Sinha of Sino Global Logistics, a Shanghai consignment company, told PTI that Sichuan Airlines’ decision would prevent the rapid importation of oxygen concentrators from the two countries and send them to India.

Company sheds crocodile tears over suspension of cargo flight

The letter issued by the marketing officer of Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Corporation Limited, which is part of Sichuan Airlines, said the airline was postponing its cargo service to six routes, including Xi’an-Delhi. The move comes amid serious efforts by private traders on both sides of the border to buy oxygen concentrators in China. The Chinese airline will reconsider the decision within the next 15 days.

It was too late for Hujur to come … How did Biden’s America fall behind in helping India against Corona?

Flights suspended for lack of imports

In this letter, the company said that due to the sudden change in the state of the epidemic (India), the number of imports has decreased. Therefore, it was decided to postpone the flights for the next 15 days. The Indian route has always been Sichuan Airlines’ main strategic route. Stopping operations will result in heavy losses for our business. We apologize for this unstable situation.

Supply of medical equipment in India may be hampered

Many traders have expressed concern about the suspension of cargo flights from China. He says that now these devices will be more difficult and will have to be sent by various airlines through Singapore and other countries, which will delay the supply of this essential equipment. The postponement of flights citing the Kovid-19 situation in India is also said to be surprising as no crew member going to India is hijacked and only crew members bring the plane back.