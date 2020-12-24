Chinese Ambassador to Nepal meets with Prachanda: Now Chinese Ambassador is trying to make a big dent, the Chinese dream hits Nepal in Nepal – Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi meets the leader of the Nepalese Communist Party

Kathmandu

Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee is now busy trying to defeat Prachanda Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, after losing his land in Nepal. The Chinese ambassador met Prachanda on Thursday after meeting with the President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari. The Chinese ambassador encountered this at a time when the ruling Communist Party in Nepal was torn apart.

Sources close to Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that during the 30-minute meeting, Prachanda and the Chinese Ambassador discussed the current political situation. Close Prachanda leader Bishnu Rizal tweeted that issues of bilateral interest had been discussed at the meeting. Indeed, the decision of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to run in the midterm elections came as a shock to China, which was targeting India with a pistol on Oli’s shoulder.

According to the report of the American newspaper Wall Street General, after Prime Minister Oli’s decision, there may now be a group in the Nepal Communist Party that is less supportive of China. Political analysts say the Nepalese Communist Party is split into two factions and could split into two ahead of the elections. Nepal’s midterm elections are scheduled for April.

Nepalese Congress has long enjoyed good relations with India

China has long been committed to easing tensions within the Nepalese Communist Party, but some party leaders were angry with PM KP Oli, who was at the head of power. These people revolted and threatened a motion of no confidence. If the Nepalese Communist Party splits, there is a good chance that the Nepalese Congress will win the elections. The Nepalese Congress has long supported maintaining good relations with India.

The Oli government was dancing at the request of China and the Chinese Ambassador had a lot of interference in the functioning of the Nepalese government. According to sources, the Oli government released a new map of the country at the request of the Chinese ambassador. The KP Oli had gained power by opposing India and moving towards China. The impact of China’s love for Nepal was that Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Nepal. China is continuously increasing its investment in Nepal and it is now 5 times that of India. Professor Khadga Khatri Chhetri of Tribhuvan University in Nepal says that if the Nepalese Congress comes to power, India’s influence will increase over Nepal.