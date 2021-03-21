Chinese Army: India, Pakistan and China will participate in SCO joint exercise, India and China will join SCO joint exercise

Beijing

Other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), including India, Pakistan and China, will conduct joint counterterrorism exercises this year. This was said on behalf of the eight-member organization. At the 36th meeting of the Regional Counterterrorism Framework Council (RATS) on March 18 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, it was decided to conduct the joint exercise “Pubbi-Anti Terror-2021”.

Representatives of SCO member countries also endorsed the draft 2022-24 cooperation program to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted a RATS statement as saying, “It has been decided to strengthen cooperation between relevant authorities of SCO member countries to mark and suppress channels for financing terrorist activities.”

The delegation of officials and the RATS working committee attended the meeting ahead of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Xinhua reported. RATS is headquartered in Tashkent. It is an integral part of the SCO, which works to increase cooperation among member countries against terrorism, separatism and extremism.