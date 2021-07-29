Chinese attacked in Karachi: Balochistan Liberation Front cannon attack on Chinese national in Karachi Pakistan

Strong points

The violence against Chinese citizens in Iron Brother Pakistan in China does not take its name to stop. The case of the Dasu attacks was not yet cold when Baluch rebels shot dead a Chinese national inside his car in Karachi. A Chinese citizen was seriously injured in this attack. The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has said it will ensure the safety of all Chinese citizens in their country.

This is the fourth attack after the attack on a Chinese national in Karachi in December last year. The engineer’s condition is said to be stable. Meanwhile, China has tried to calm the matter down by calling it a sporadic incident. Gunmen opened fire on two Chinese factory workers traveling in a car in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi on Wednesday, injuring one. Police said the attackers came on motorcycles and fled after committing the crime.

The Balochistan Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the attack

Police said one Chinese national was injured in the shooting while the other was not injured. Pakistani media reported the Balochistan Liberation Front claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack comes days after an explosion in the Dasu area of ​​the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed nine Chinese passengers and injured 27 others. A total of 13 people lost their lives in this incident. Meanwhile, China has described the latest attack in Karachi as a “sporadic case”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan said, “China is closely monitoring this matter and the investigation of the related matter is ongoing. Well, this incident is a sporadic one. “We are fully convinced that the Pakistani side will protect Chinese citizens and property,” he said. On July 14, a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province fell into a sewer after an explosion. China sent a special investigation team after confused signals started pouring in from Pakistan that it could be a gas explosion.

Baluchis oppose Chinese plans

On July 24, Pakistan retracted from its previous position that a technical problem had caused the explosion. The two sides, in a joint statement issued after the third session of the strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China in Chengdu, acknowledged that the incident was a terrorist attack. The Dasu attacks have raised concerns for China as thousands of Chinese workers work in establishments and projects under the auspices of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan economic corridor. The Baluch rebels oppose these Chinese projects.