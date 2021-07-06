Chinese commander: China promotes commander in Indian LAC

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been promoted to General Xu Qiling, commander of the Western Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which guards the border with India. China has taken this step amid the persistent stalemate along the Line of Real Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Two other officers were also promoted to the rank of general, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China. He promoted Shu, 58, to the rank of general, the highest rank for Chinese military service officers.

At the same time, no agreement has been reached between India and China to end the lingering tensions in Ladakh. Although the commanders’ level meeting held in the past was described as positive by both sides, the reality is that the Chinese military is not ready to withdraw from this area. Tensions persist in Gogra Heights, Hot Springs, Depsang and Demcok in eastern Ladakh.

On the other hand, China’s official siren, the Global Times, has gone out over the deployment of an additional 50,000 Indian troops from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. Global Times threatened in its op-ed that if India competes unnecessarily with China at the behest of Western countries, it will be destroyed. The Chinese newspaper also said that China and India should use their mutual strengths.