Chinese Communist Party News: History of the Chinese Communist Party from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, Everything you need to know: History of the Chinese Communist Party from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping

Today marks the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. A big event was organized in China on this occasion, which was also attended by Party Secretary General Xi Jinping. The party’s program showcased Chinese military might. Not only that, Jinping even threatened countries by showing their eyes of the consequences. The Communist Party has had to face many ups and downs over the past 100 years. Find out how CPC’s 100-year journey went

born as a guerrilla fighter

After the victory of the October Socialist Revolution led by Lenin in the Soviet Union in 1917, communist ideology spread throughout China. After which the Chinese thinkers began to think that Marxism is the most powerful weapon to integrate the country. In 1919, a movement against imperialism and feudalism began in China. Meanwhile, the working class has emerged there as a major force.

First CPC Congress held in 1921

In order to organize labor movements throughout China and spread Marxism, Mao Zedong and Chen Duxiu Auk Li Dzhao founded communist groups in 1921. For this reason, the labor movement began to function more effectively in China and, later it became known as the Chinese Communist Party. The first CPC Congress was also held in July 1921. This is officially considered the year the party was founded.

The Long March of 1934

The Long March of 1934 also holds a special place in the history of the Chinese Communist Party. It began on October 16, 1934 and lasted until October 20, 1935. In this, the Kuomintang Nationalist Party army led by Chang Kai-shek pushed the Communist Red Army back 9000 km. In fact, it was not a single step, but a series of steps. The most famous of them began in October 1934 in Jiangxi province. These marches were led by Mao Zedong and Chou Enlai. In which the Red Army crossed the inaccessible areas of western China, first west and then north to reach Shanxi province. The journey was so dangerous that when it started there were 100,000 Communist soldiers in the Communist army, but in the end only 20% of them survived.

The only occupation of China in 1949

When Japan invaded China in 1937, Communist and Nationalist forces merged. But after the defeat of Japan, civil war broke out between them. During this time, the Communist Army overpowered the Nationalist Army, and in 1949 all of China was ruled by Mao Zedong. After this defeat, the government led by Chang Kai-shek left the mainland and took refuge in an island. This is what we call today Taiwan. Taiwan also describes itself as the People’s Republic of Taiwan.

Cultural Revolution of 1966

Mao Zedong started the Cultural Revolution in 1966 as a political movement in China. This revolution, which began on May 16, 1966, lasted for 10 years and brought about many major changes in the social structure of China. Mao and his followers began to destroy old customs, customs, culture, and old thinking. This revolution has caused great damage to the social structure of China. During this time, the Red Guard committed so many atrocities that in two years several lakhs died.

Xi Jinping becomes the new Mao

Xi Jinping, 68, has been secretary general of the Communist Party and president of China for nine years. Three years ago, he abolished the limit on remaining in the presidency. In such a situation, he should not quit the post of party secretary general until 2028 or 2033. Xi Jinping is considered the third greatest leader in China after Mao and Deng Xiaoping. At the same time, critics say Xi Jinping got the job not because of his charismatic personality and work, but because of access to his family. Xi Jinping’s father held a very high position in the party during Mao and Deng Xiaoping’s tenure. His father had made all the policies necessary to make China an economic superpower. This is why his father is considered the architect of the Chinese economic program.